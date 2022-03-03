St Johnstone rising star Max Kucheriavyi shows his support for Ukraine during Saints v Rangers game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s star in the making, Max Kucheriavyi, showed his support for his homeland, Ukraine, during Wednesday night’s match with Rangers.

The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan with Kelty Hearts and has been tipped for a big future in the game, watched the 1-0 win for the champions with the yellow and blue Ukraine flag around his shoulders.

Saints manager Callum Davidson recently reported that Kucheriavyi’s family are safe but having one of their squad members worrying about what is happening in his war-torn country has put football in perspective at McDiarmid Park.

The teenager spent the first half of this season at Brechin City before being recalled and he was then farmed out for League Two leaders, Kelty, where he has made an instant impact.

Big things are expected for the former Hearts youngster who is tied down on a long-term contract.

Davidson said: “I spoke to Max and the staff spoke to Max and he is obviously a bit concerned with his family just outside Kyiv, so it is worrying times.

“It puts things into a different perspective when you see things like that, what’s going on over there, which is not acceptable.

“Our thoughts are with Max and his family and, hopefully, they are safe.

“He has been in touch with his family, he says they are fine, but he is quite concerned at the moment as we probably all are, with the situation escalating.”