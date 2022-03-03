St Johnstone rising star Max Kucheriavyi shows his support for Ukraine during Saints v Rangers game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone rising star Max Kucheriavyi shows his support for Ukraine during Saints v Rangers game

By Eric Nicolson
March 3 2022, 9.22am Updated: March 3 2022, 12.05pm
Max Kucheriavyi alongside Liam Craig.
St Johnstone’s star in the making, Max Kucheriavyi, showed his support for his homeland, Ukraine, during Wednesday night’s match with Rangers.

The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan with Kelty Hearts and has been tipped for a big future in the game, watched the 1-0 win for the champions with the yellow and blue Ukraine flag around his shoulders.

Saints manager Callum Davidson recently reported that Kucheriavyi’s family are safe but having one of their squad members worrying about what is happening in his war-torn country has put football in perspective at McDiarmid Park.

The teenager spent the first half of this season at Brechin City before being recalled and he was then farmed out for League Two leaders, Kelty, where he has made an instant impact.

Big things are expected for the former Hearts youngster who is tied down on a long-term contract.

Max Kucheriavyi in action for Brechin.
Davidson said: “I spoke to Max and the staff spoke to Max and he is obviously a bit concerned with his family just outside Kyiv, so it is worrying times.

“It puts things into a different perspective when you see things like that, what’s going on over there, which is not acceptable.

“Our thoughts are with Max and his family and, hopefully, they are safe.

“He has been in touch with his family, he says they are fine, but he is quite concerned at the moment as we probably all are, with the situation escalating.”

