3 St Johnstone talking points: Why Nadir Ciftci isn’t yet the ideal partner for star man Callum Hendry and getting the best out of Theo Bair

St Johnstone have suffered a second defeat in five days but the manner of the loss to Rangers was far more palatable than against Ross County at the weekend.

Hibs are up next for the Perth side.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from midweek as Saints seek to get back to winning ways in the capital city.

Best partner for Callum Hendry

Despite being dropped on Wednesday night, Dan Cleary can be broadly satisfied with his first couple of months as a St Johnstone player.

Melker Hallberg has played a crucial role in the two post-break wins against Livingston and Hearts.

And the likes of Jamie McCart, Glenn Middleton and Ali Crawford have been much improved in 2022 compared to the performances they were producing in the first part of the season.

But the player who has by some distance made the most telling and consistent impact is Callum Hendry.

📹| Alternate Angle Here is the behind the goal shot of @Callum_Hendry putting us ahead last night! #SJFC #UpLikeASalmon pic.twitter.com/XShQanagJH — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 2, 2022

Without his goals and outside-the-box work, Saints’ predicament would be even worse.

It is absolutely a case of Hendry and one other these days and it’s hard to imagine that changing in the foreseeable future unless he gets injured.

The manner in which he took the fight to Rangers was the latest feather in his cap since the 24-year-old returned from Kilmarnock.

The A N Other question brings us to Nadir Ciftci.

The former Dundee United striker impressed on debut at Tynecastle but hasn’t really made his mark since, albeit there’s a very good reason for that – he was injured and is now building up his match fitness again.

Did he do enough against Rangers to make himself the number one pick to partner the immovable Hendry?

Not for me.

The pace of Middleton was missed and I’d expect to see him return at Easter Road because of that.

Feeding the Bair

Given the meek end-of-game displays when Saints have been behind at Hearts, Kelty Hearts, St Mirren and Ross County, it was progress to hear the Rangers fans shouting for Willie Collum to blow his whistle and Saints attempting to pin their opponents back in search of an equaliser.

Credit is due to their opponents that the hosts didn’t create a proper goal-scoring opportunity in the closing stages but, with Theo Bair on the pitch for the last five minutes, it was another example of Saints struggling to work him into a position to make his height and strength count.

A glancing header in Paisley and an acrobatic attempt at a volley against Ross County have been the only half-chances to come the Canadian’s way in about an hour’s worth of substitute football.

Getting Bair charging in at the back post to attack a ball hung up for him has yet to happen.

The ‘normal’ Saints would have risen to fourth

There has been a bit of a misconception about this season’s Premiership in relation to St Johnstone’s first crisis campaign since they returned to the top flight, and the timing of it.

The theory has been along the lines of – this is the worst year to be toiling amongst the big boys because of the strength in depth.

The opposite is actually the case.

The bunching of clubs between fourth and 10th, with only five points separating seven sides, shouldn’t be mistaken for anything positive.

Truth is, there isn’t really a good team among them.

Not only does that put into perspective how poor Saints and Dundee have been to allow themselves to be cut adrift, it also adds another frustration to the long list of them for Perth fans.

That is exactly the sort of season you’d normally expect Saints to thrive in, rising above a quagmire of mediocrity to claim a European place.