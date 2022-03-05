Callum Davidson backs St Johnstone to keep foot on pedal in race to escape relegation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson believes his St Johnstone players are up for the fight over the last nine games.

The McDiarmid manager insists it’s not a straightforward scrap between his Perth side and Tayside neighbours Dundee to avoid the automatic relegation spot.

But Davidson, who will welcome back keeper Zander Clark for the clash with Hibs at Easter Road, concedes a string of victories are vital if Saints are to claw their way to safety.

“A few games ago we could have been a point behind Ross County and that shows how important a few wins are,” he said.

“If we can get a few wins in a row, in this league you can put pressure on teams above you.

“The gap is bigger than I would like but you need to aim to win games and look up the way.

“We have to keep the foot on the pedal and keep going.

“We have no divine right to be in the Premiership so we have to battle our way to survival and that’s what we are trying to do.

“We need a positive attitude.

“I have been there as a player and you have to have courage to do the right things, don‘t go into your shell, be positive.

“If you get criticised you take it on the chin and give your all. If you do that then you have a great chance of survival.”

Davidson has been delighted with the impact made by midfielder Melker Hallberg since his January switch from Hibs.

And he is looking for the Swede to make an impact on his old stomping ground.

“I always like my attacking players to go back to old teams.

“Melker probably feels he has something to prove.

“I just want him to keep playing the way he has since coming here and hopefully he will affect the game in a positive manner for St Johnstone.

“He had a great time at Hibs, although he didn’t play as much as he’d have wanted.

“But he is now a St Johnstone player and trying to help us. That will be his goal this weekend.

“I have seen a lot of Hibs and they play a lot of football. They like to play a certain way and build through the thirds.

“They have some good attacking players but a few injuries, like we do.

“I have been impressed with how they play but they haven’t been putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We have to make sure we stop them getting there.

“We have to keep our shape and make it hard for them to play through us and try to frustrate them and their fans.

“We have 2,000 fans going to the game and we have to put them under pressure and get the fans to back us.”