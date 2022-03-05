Hibs 0-0 St Johnstone: Saints secure a hard-earned point at Easter Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibs 0-0 St Johnstone: Saints secure a hard-earned point at Easter Road

By Eric Nicolson
March 5 2022, 5.16pm
St. Johnstone's Cammy MacPherson gets to grips with Hibernian's Ewan Henderson.
It’s a case of ‘as you were’ at the foot of the Premiership table after St Johnstone matched Dundee’s draw at Motherwell with a hard-earned point of their own in Edinburgh.

This Easter Road 0-0 was further confirmation that Saints are a far better all round team than they were a couple of months ago.

And their supporters should still be cautiously optimistic that they can finish above their Tayside relegation rivals, with the battling qualities of midweek against Rangers in evidence again.

The first half was a bit of a non-event in terms of clear-cut chances at either end.

The nearest thing to a goal was when Zander Clark couldn’t hold on to a Chris Cadden shot and had to deny Christian Doidge from the rebound.

Ten minutes into the second half Cammy MacPherson must have been fearing the worst when referee Craig Napier reached for his pocket after the Perth midfielder had gone off the ground with a mistimed tackle on Jake Doyle-Hayes in the centre circle.

Cammy MacPherson's tackle on Jake Doyle-Hayes.
To his relief it was a yellow card and not a red that came out.

The slow burn of a first half turned into a much better contest after the break, with Saints enjoying more possession and territory.

Callum Davidson’s men also did a better job of getting the ball into the box and Callum Hendry just failed to get a back post header on target after a lovely move down the right.

A draw was probably a fair result in the end and it was the 1,900 Saints fans in the ground who were happier at full-time.

St Johnstone starlet Max Kucheriavyi’s Ukraine aid fundraiser generates thousands of pounds in 24-hours

