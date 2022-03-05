Hibs 0-0 St Johnstone: Saints secure a hard-earned point at Easter Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a case of ‘as you were’ at the foot of the Premiership table after St Johnstone matched Dundee’s draw at Motherwell with a hard-earned point of their own in Edinburgh.

This Easter Road 0-0 was further confirmation that Saints are a far better all round team than they were a couple of months ago.

And their supporters should still be cautiously optimistic that they can finish above their Tayside relegation rivals, with the battling qualities of midweek against Rangers in evidence again.

The first half was a bit of a non-event in terms of clear-cut chances at either end.

The nearest thing to a goal was when Zander Clark couldn’t hold on to a Chris Cadden shot and had to deny Christian Doidge from the rebound.

Ten minutes into the second half Cammy MacPherson must have been fearing the worst when referee Craig Napier reached for his pocket after the Perth midfielder had gone off the ground with a mistimed tackle on Jake Doyle-Hayes in the centre circle.

To his relief it was a yellow card and not a red that came out.

The slow burn of a first half turned into a much better contest after the break, with Saints enjoying more possession and territory.

Callum Davidson’s men also did a better job of getting the ball into the box and Callum Hendry just failed to get a back post header on target after a lovely move down the right.

A draw was probably a fair result in the end and it was the 1,900 Saints fans in the ground who were happier at full-time.