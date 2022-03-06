Max Kucheriavyi Ukraine war torment is ‘breaking the hearts’ of St Johnstone players, says captain Liam Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Max Kucheriavyi Ukraine war torment is ‘breaking the hearts’ of St Johnstone players, says captain Liam Gordon

By Eric Nicolson
March 6 2022, 10.26pm Updated: March 6 2022, 10.39pm
Liam Gordon shows his support for Max Kucheriavyi.
The torment young St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi is enduring as he tries to deal with the consequences of the war in Ukraine is “breaking the hearts” of his Perth team-mates, according to club captain Liam Gordon.

Kucheriavyi has been loaned out to League Two leaders Kelty Hearts for the second half of the season but still trains in Perth through the week.

The popular member of the Saints squad, who is tied down on a long-term contract, has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for people in his homeland affected by the war Russia has waged in mainland Europe.

Within a few days of the fund being started online, over £4,000 has been pledged.

As well as contributing to it themselves, the McDiarmid Park players are making sure they look after 19-year-old Kucheriavyi.

St Johnstone and Hibs players show their support for Ukraine before kick-off on Saturday.
Sleepless nights

“It must be so hard for him,” said Gordon, whose captain’s armband has the Ukrainian flag on it. “I can’t imagine what it’s like.

“He must be having sleepless nights.

“Everybody would have understood if he’d phoned the manager and said he didn’t want to come into training.

“But wee Maxy turns up every day and gives his all.

“He’s a great young professional.

“You’ll be having your coffee in the players’ lounge down the stairs and you’ll hear this knocking on the wall, which is him kicking a ball against it.

“He never stops.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s a lovely wee boy.”

Max Kucheriavyi, draped in a Ukrainian flag, watches St Johnstone v Rangers.
The Saints skipper added: “It’s breaking all our hearts to see what he’s going through at the moment.

“If there’s any little thing we can do to support him, we will.

“Whether that’s sharing and adding to his Go Fund Me page, which I know a lot of the fans have been doing as well.

“We’re there for him every step of the way. We’ll do anything for the wee man.

“He’s helping his people back home and we’ll do all we can to help him.

“No young lad should have to go through this.

“I’m proud to wear the Ukrainian flag on my armband to show my support for Max and the people of his country.”

Max’s fundraiser can be found here 

