Max Kucheriavyi Ukraine war torment is ‘breaking the hearts’ of St Johnstone players, says captain Liam Gordon

The torment young St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi is enduring as he tries to deal with the consequences of the war in Ukraine is “breaking the hearts” of his Perth team-mates, according to club captain Liam Gordon.

Kucheriavyi has been loaned out to League Two leaders Kelty Hearts for the second half of the season but still trains in Perth through the week.

The popular member of the Saints squad, who is tied down on a long-term contract, has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for people in his homeland affected by the war Russia has waged in mainland Europe.

Within a few days of the fund being started online, over £4,000 has been pledged.

As well as contributing to it themselves, the McDiarmid Park players are making sure they look after 19-year-old Kucheriavyi.

Sleepless nights

“It must be so hard for him,” said Gordon, whose captain’s armband has the Ukrainian flag on it. “I can’t imagine what it’s like.

“He must be having sleepless nights.

“Everybody would have understood if he’d phoned the manager and said he didn’t want to come into training.

“But wee Maxy turns up every day and gives his all.

“He’s a great young professional.

“You’ll be having your coffee in the players’ lounge down the stairs and you’ll hear this knocking on the wall, which is him kicking a ball against it.

“He never stops.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s a lovely wee boy.”

The Saints skipper added: “It’s breaking all our hearts to see what he’s going through at the moment.

“If there’s any little thing we can do to support him, we will.

“Whether that’s sharing and adding to his Go Fund Me page, which I know a lot of the fans have been doing as well.

“We’re there for him every step of the way. We’ll do anything for the wee man.

“He’s helping his people back home and we’ll do all we can to help him.

“No young lad should have to go through this.

“I’m proud to wear the Ukrainian flag on my armband to show my support for Max and the people of his country.”

Max’s fundraiser can be found here