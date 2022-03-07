St Johnstone have built a strong platform for Premiership survival run-in, says Liam Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone have built a strong platform for Premiership survival run-in, says Liam Gordon

By Eric Nicolson
March 7 2022, 8.00am
Liam Gordon watches as Michael O'Halloran and Lewis Stevenson compete for the ball.
Liam Gordon believes St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid is built on solid foundations.

Saints couldn’t give the near 2,000-strong travelling support in Edinburgh the win that would have opened up a four-point gap on Dundee and closed in on teams above them.

But the 0-0 draw with Hibs was further 2022 evidence that the familiar traits of fighting from the first minute to the last and shutting out their opposition are back in the Perth DNA.

And that will serve them well as the pressure mounts in the closing weeks of the league campaign, according to the captain.

Character and clean sheet

“I don’t think coming away from Easter Road is ever a bad result,” said Gordon. “This isn’t an easy place to come – they’ve just gone into fourth.

“For me as a defender, the priority is always a clean sheet. We got that.

“We defended well throughout the game and did better with the ball in the second half.

“We got into a lot of good areas but it just wasn’t happening for us in the final third.

“There were a couple of times when boys couldn’t quite get the ball out of their feet to shoot or we couldn’t make the final pass count.

“What you need most at this stage of the season is boys digging deep.

“I thought we showed great character and fight in the game.

“All in all it’s a hard-fought point which we’ll take and move on.”

The skipper, who was at his commanding best in the heart of the back three, added: “I definitely think we’ve built a strong platform to build on with the way we’ve played in most of our games since the break.

“We’ve got a good squad and I believe it’s a base to achieve better things in the remainder of the season.

“There’s a lot of positivity about the place.

“We’re confident we can get the job done and avoid the drop.

“There’s no point in looking too far ahead.

“If we can start accumulating points to put pressure on teams above us then great but our main focus is the next game after our free weekend.

“With a few boys picking up injuries against Hibs, the wee break has probably come at a good time for us before the big push toward the end of the season.”

Back to back home games

Saints face Motherwell and Livingston at home when their season resumes.

“They’re massive for us,” said Gordon.

“Over the last few months we’ve had superb backing at McDiarmid Park.

“You can see in our performances how it has helped the players.

“We had 1,900 fans in Edinburgh, who were brilliant, and hopefully we can give them two big results in Perth.”

