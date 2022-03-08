The ones who got away – do St Johnstone have cause to regret missing out on signing targets like Alan Forrest, Jamie Walker and Zak Rudden?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

The ones who got away – do St Johnstone have cause to regret missing out on signing targets like Alan Forrest, Jamie Walker and Zak Rudden?

By Eric Nicolson
March 8 2022, 5.00pm
Some of the players St Johnstone were linked with in January.
Some of the players St Johnstone were linked with in January.

St Johnstone brought in eight new players in January but were linked with a whole lot more in the busiest transfer window the Perth club has ever known.

Courier Sport looks at the deals that didn’t quite happen to see if there will be any regrets on either side.

 

Jamie Walker

Callum Davidson confirmed that Walker was on his list of possible targets weeks before the window opened.

In the end Hearts let him move to Bradford City on loan and while Derek Adams was in charge, the 28-year-old got the regular first team football he was craving.

He started eight matches in a row.

A hamstring injury in Adams’ last game in charge – a defeat to Exeter – has kept Walker out ever since.

And he’s not yet ready to return for new boss Mark Hughes.

Davidson didn’t bring in a similar type player to Walker and given Nadir Ciftci, Theo Bair and Jahmal Hector-Ingram have yet to score a goal between them, Walker’s direct running, mobility and shooting prowess would have made have given Saints a different attacking dimension.

He is out of contract in the summer and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Davidson goes back in for the former Scotland under-21 international.

Alan Forrest

Walker can be described as a player would probably have strengthened Saints but Forrest will have to go down as one who would definitely have made them a better team.

Livingston manager David Martindale confirmed the Perth club had agreed a fee to sign the versatile attacker and that Forrest knocked the move back.

His individual display in Saints’ 2-1 win in West Lothian was one of the best by an opposition player this season and Forrest has maintained that form since.

There will be no shortage of interested clubs keen to snap him up as a free agent in the summer and if they are still a Premiership side, you would imagine Saints would be among them.

Zak Rudden

Saints and Motherwell lost out to Dundee when Partick Thistle eventually agreed to let their striker leave Firhill.

Davidson, probably like Graham Alexander, would have viewed Rudden as a raw, project signing with a high ceiling if things went to plan.

Had he moved to McDiarmid, however, it might have been a sliding-doors moment for Callum Hendry.

And no Saints fan would trade those two just now.

Rudden has played three matches for Dundee, scoring once, and there could yet be a twist in the plot given the Tayside rivals are involved in a bottom of the table head-to-head.

Zak Rudden celebrates his goal against Ross County.
Zak Rudden celebrates his goal against Ross County.

Liam Shaw

Melker Hallberg was a target of Davidson’s going back to the summer but in the early days of the January window, with the Hibs man appearing out of reach, Saints made a move to bring Shaw in from Celtic on loan.

A deal was understood to have been agreed with the Hoops but Alexander also made a pitch for the former Sheffield Wednesday man and he chose Motherwell over McDiarmid.

Has it turned out to be a wise decision for Shaw’s career development?

Possibly not.

The Englishman has only started two matches for Motherwell and come off the bench on three other occasions, to amass a total of just 193 minutes of game-time.

And he has been an unused substitute for the Fir Park side’s last two fixtures.

Liam Shaw came off the bench against Rangers.
Liam Shaw came off the bench against Rangers.

From Saints’ point of view, Davidson got Hallberg in the end – on a permanent deal – and it has been a broadly successful start for him.

It will be a fascinating contest if the two central midfielders come up against each other when Saints host Motherwell a week on Saturday.

Robbie Deas

Saints were knocked back with their bid for the Inverness Caley Thistle defender.

Davidson had other irons in the fire at the time to supplement his back-three options and triggered a release clause for Sligo Rovers’ John Mahon.

The Perth side have been far stronger defensively of late so Mahon has only seen action off the bench.

He looks the part, though, and it’s just a matter of time before he gets a run as a starter you would think.

Deas, meanwhile, has been part of a horribly out of form Inverness team, playing as a left-back rather than a left-sided centre-half.

Drey Wright

A right wing-back was the last piece of the January jigsaw and the recruitment of one went down to deadline day.

Saints had looked into the possibility of bringing Wright back to Perth.

Shaun Maloney, though, appears to be a bigger fan of the 26-year-old than his predecessor, Jack Ross.

The Hibs boss wasn’t willing to let Wright leave and he has started the last three matches.

They have all ended in 0-0 draws.

Drey Wright takes on Tony Gallacher.
Drey Wright takes on Tony Gallacher.

Wright was taken off with around 20 minutes left of the game against his old club on Saturday and had struggled to make any attacking impression, though he was far from alone in that respect.

He would probably suit Saints’ formation better than Hibs’ but Tom Sang has grown in stature since his arrival on loan from Cardiff City.

If his injury isn’t serious – and with Shaun Rooney set to return soon – there shouldn’t be cause to regret missing out on Wright.

Nadir Ciftci committed as many fouls for St Johnstone against Hibs as he made passes – the bright start at Hearts feels like a long time ago

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]