St Johnstone injury news: Shaun Rooney, Callum Booth, Jamie McCart and Tom Sang all set for Motherwell match

Callum Davidson will have double-winning wing-backs, Shaun Rooney and Callum Booth, available for St Johnstone’s next match against Motherwell.

And two out of the three Saints defenders injured in Edinburgh last weekend are also in with a chance of being involved, the Perth boss reported.

“Jamie McCart is OK,” said Davidson. “Browny (James Brown) might be struggling for Motherwell but Tom (Sang) should be OK as well.

“Shaun and Callum are both back and Zander (Clark) showed no reaction, which is more good news.

“Craig Bryson been off with Covid but he’s back in and hopefully it won’t be too long until we have him available too.

“That would be us basically back to full strength apart from Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon who are out long term.”

Rooney’s commitment

Rooney will be an important dressing room and on-pitch presence in the Premiership run-in, according to Davidson.

“Shaun has been out for a while,” he said. “December 18th was his last game.

“He’ll bring his enthusiasm and energy back into the squad.

“He’s loud around the place and will have exactly the sort of commitment we need and put pressure on others to get a place in the team.

“He’s got no pain in his ankle, which is great, and I’m expecting him to come back and hit top form.”