5 memorable St Johnstone wins over Motherwell, including one which saw a legend say farewell and a star being born

The importance of St Johnstone’s game against Motherwell on Saturday needs no underlining.

It’s the first of back to back home fixtures for Callum Davidson’s men.

And with bottom of the Premiership Dundee hosting champions Rangers the day after, a victory could well open up a four-point gap on their relegation rivals.

Courier Sport looks back at five memorable victories over the Steelmen, a club Saints have scored against in the Premiership through the years more than any other, that should serve as inspiration.

St Johnstone 2-0 Motherwell – 6/10/1969

This was Saints’ fifth national cup semi-final and their first at Hampden Park.

Willie Ormond’s team, who had been flawless in the League Cup group stage and thrashed Falkirk in a two-leg quarter-final, were pretty comfortable victors on a Monday night.

Bill ‘Buck’ McCarry scored early in one half and Fred Aitken early in the other to set up the final with Celtic they would lose 1-0.

St Johnstone 2-0 Motherwell – 19/5/2013

On the final day of the 2012/13 season European qualification was on the line for Saints at McDiarmid Park.

Motherwell were already safe in second and had secured a spot in the Europa League on the back of it.

Saints, though, could still be caught by Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County.

Goals from Liam Craig – on his last appearance before joining Hibs – and Nigel Hasselbaink got the job done for Tommy Wright’s men.

Motherwell 1-5 St Johnstone – 5/05/2018

In terms of league position, the result of the game didn’t matter much.

Motherwell and Saints were used to top six clashes and fighting for Europe but they were virtually nailed on to be seventh and eighth this time around.

A record Perth victory in the fixture and a farewell hat-trick for a club legend has to get it into the top five, though.

Three goals in the space of 25 minutes put the cherry on the blue and white cake for 2014 Scottish Cup final hero Steven MacLean in his last game for Saints.

It also proved to be a significant fixture for a player at the beginning of his career.

Ali McCann replaced Matty Willock with 15 minutes to go – his first Premiership appearance.

Motherwell 1-2 St Johnstone – 28/11/2020

In only one of Saints’ eight matches on their way to the first half of their cup double did they have to come from behind.

And it was this Betfred Cup last 16 clash at Fir Park.

Tony Watt put the hosts 1-0 in front just after the hour mark but Callum Hendry equalised a few minutes later and David Wotherspoon then sent Saints into the quarter-finals.

Hendry left for Aberdeen on loan a few weeks later but he deserves his place in 2020/21 folklore for that November afternoon’s contribution.

Motherwell 0-3 St Johnstone – February 20, 2021

In years to come this one might get glossed over when Saints’ best ever season gets reflected upon.

But it shouldn’t.

It was the last match before the Betfred Cup final and Davidson’s team ensured they would be going into it in top form.

Livingston’s momentum had gone and Saints’ was building.

It was a superb team performance and one of their best all season.

Guy Melamed scored two – the first was a stunning strike – and Jason Kerr got the other.

All three were scored by 50 minutes.

That Craig played so well made him undroppable for his fairytale ending final eight days later.