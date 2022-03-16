Remembering St Johnstone’s 4 century-making top flight goals as 500 target looms against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Remembering St Johnstone’s 4 century-making top flight goals as 500 target looms against Motherwell

By Eric Nicolson
March 16 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 16 2022, 5.14pm
St Johnstone are one goal away from their 500th at home in the top flight.
St Johnstone are on the cusp of a major McDiarmid Park landmark.

There have been 499 Premiership goals scored at home by the Perth side since league reconstruction in 1975.

All Saints fans will be hoping 500 is reached against Motherwell on Saturday.

Courier Sport looks back on the previous four century goals.

Goal 100 – Paul Wright v Hearts, December 12, 1992

Hitting the first century mark won’t bring back many fond memories for Alex Totten.

This goal in a 1-1 draw (future Saint Ian Ferguson scored for Hearts) came in the legendary Perth manager’s last game in charge.

Joe Jordan’s side were fourth in the table at the time and the draw actually moved Saints up a place from eighth to seventh.

Chairman Geoff Brown had made his mind up that a change was needed, however, and Totten was sacked on the Monday morning.

Goal 200 – Mohammed Sylla v Rangers, October 22, 2000

Now this was a way to reach a milestone in style.

Saints pulled off a huge shock against Dick Advocaat’s team, winning 2-1 despite missing 14 of their 28 senior players through injury (Sean Evers made one of his five loan starts).

Keigan Parker’s penalty opener after the 18-year-old was brought down in the box by Sergio Porrini was cancelled out by Kenny Miller.

Then on 67 minutes, Sylla drove forward to send a 20-yard shot past Stefan Klos for the decisive goal of the game.

That win and the 3-0 victory at Tynecastle that followed it were the highlights of a season that saw Saints finish 10th in the table.

Goal 300 – Steven MacLean v Hearts, December 15, 2012

Another century and another goal in a draw with Hearts (this time a 2-2).

Rowan Vine had cancelled out a John Sutton opener before Andrew Driver put the visitors back in front and MacLean finished the scoring on the hour mark.

Saints would go on to qualify for Europe by beating Motherwell in their last game.

Goal 400 – Danny Swanson v Dundee, October 23, 2016

Swanson, at the peak of his powers as a Saints player at this point, scored the second of the home goals against their Tayside rivals.

Steven Anderson had broken the deadlock prior to the playmaker’s penalty.

Rory Loy scored a late consolation, also from the spot, but Dundee (nine games into a 10-match winless streak) were outclassed in a one-sided contest.

It was another campaign that would see Saints make it into the Europa League qualifiers (by finishing fourth), while Dundee narrowly avoided the drop.

