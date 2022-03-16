Remembering St Johnstone’s 4 century-making top flight goals as 500 target looms against Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are on the cusp of a major McDiarmid Park landmark.

There have been 499 Premiership goals scored at home by the Perth side since league reconstruction in 1975.

All Saints fans will be hoping 500 is reached against Motherwell on Saturday.

Courier Sport looks back on the previous four century goals.

Goal 100 – Paul Wright v Hearts, December 12, 1992

Hitting the first century mark won’t bring back many fond memories for Alex Totten.

This goal in a 1-1 draw (future Saint Ian Ferguson scored for Hearts) came in the legendary Perth manager’s last game in charge.

Joe Jordan’s side were fourth in the table at the time and the draw actually moved Saints up a place from eighth to seventh.

Chairman Geoff Brown had made his mind up that a change was needed, however, and Totten was sacked on the Monday morning.

1992 | St Johnstone manager Alex Totten is sacked. pic.twitter.com/FKiZrswIQr — Saints On This Day (@SaintsOTD) December 14, 2021

Goal 200 – Mohammed Sylla v Rangers, October 22, 2000

Now this was a way to reach a milestone in style.

Saints pulled off a huge shock against Dick Advocaat’s team, winning 2-1 despite missing 14 of their 28 senior players through injury (Sean Evers made one of his five loan starts).

Keigan Parker’s penalty opener after the 18-year-old was brought down in the box by Sergio Porrini was cancelled out by Kenny Miller.

2000 | Reportedly without 14 of the 28 man squad due to injury, Keigan Parker and Mohammed Sylla are on target for St Johnstone in a 2-1 defeat of Rangers. 📰> https://t.co/LWKRlXb7YP pic.twitter.com/lEWA2ltcrO — Saints On This Day (@SaintsOTD) October 22, 2021

Then on 67 minutes, Sylla drove forward to send a 20-yard shot past Stefan Klos for the decisive goal of the game.

That win and the 3-0 victory at Tynecastle that followed it were the highlights of a season that saw Saints finish 10th in the table.

Goal 300 – Steven MacLean v Hearts, December 15, 2012

Another century and another goal in a draw with Hearts (this time a 2-2).

Rowan Vine had cancelled out a John Sutton opener before Andrew Driver put the visitors back in front and MacLean finished the scoring on the hour mark.

Saints would go on to qualify for Europe by beating Motherwell in their last game.

Goal 400 – Danny Swanson v Dundee, October 23, 2016

Swanson, at the peak of his powers as a Saints player at this point, scored the second of the home goals against their Tayside rivals.

Steven Anderson had broken the deadlock prior to the playmaker’s penalty.

Rory Loy scored a late consolation, also from the spot, but Dundee (nine games into a 10-match winless streak) were outclassed in a one-sided contest.

It was another campaign that would see Saints make it into the Europa League qualifiers (by finishing fourth), while Dundee narrowly avoided the drop.