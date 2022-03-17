Scotland door may have opened for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark after David Marshall injured playing for QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Scotland door may have opened for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark after David Marshall injured playing for QPR

By Eric Nicolson
March 17 2022, 10.01am Updated: March 17 2022, 12.42pm
David Marshall was injured for QPR.
David Marshall was injured for QPR.

Zander Clark may soon get a Scotland recall after David Marshall suffered an injury playing for Queens Park Rangers.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper was left out by Steve Clarke when he named his squad for this month’s friendly internationals.

Clarke selected Craig Gordon, Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Marshall as his three keepers.

However, the on-loan QPR man could be on the verge of dropping out after he injured his hamstring late in the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Lee Wallace had to go in goal for the last few minutes as Mark Warburton had used all his substitutes.

Should Marshall be unavailable, it is likely to be a choice between Clark, who returned from a calf injury for Saints at Hibs recently, and Rangers number two Jon McLaughlin.

Remembering St Johnstone’s 4 century-making top flight goals as 500 target looms against Motherwell

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier