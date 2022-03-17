Scotland door may have opened for St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark after David Marshall injured playing for QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zander Clark may soon get a Scotland recall after David Marshall suffered an injury playing for Queens Park Rangers.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper was left out by Steve Clarke when he named his squad for this month’s friendly internationals.

Clarke selected Craig Gordon, Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Marshall as his three keepers.

However, the on-loan QPR man could be on the verge of dropping out after he injured his hamstring late in the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

89' 🤕 Marshall can't continue. We'll finish with 🔟 men as Wallace takes the gloves in goal. (3-1) #QPR | #FORQPR — QPR FC (@QPR) March 16, 2022

Lee Wallace had to go in goal for the last few minutes as Mark Warburton had used all his substitutes.

Should Marshall be unavailable, it is likely to be a choice between Clark, who returned from a calf injury for Saints at Hibs recently, and Rangers number two Jon McLaughlin.