Steven MacLean surprised by St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark’s Scotland snub

By Eric Nicolson
March 17 2022, 10.26pm
Zander Clark was left out of the latest Scotland squad.
Steven MacLean has admitted Zander Clark’s Scotland snub took everyone at St Johnstone by surprise.

David Marshall’s midweek injury with QPR may yet open the door for a quick recall for the Saints goalkeeper.

But Perth assistant manager MacLean believes Clark’s form this season didn’t justify his omission for this month’s friendlies in the first place.

“It is a hard one,” said MacLean, who will be taking charge of the Saints team in Callum Davidson’s absence on Saturday. 

“Naturally he will be disappointed and we are all a bit surprised because he has done so well for us.

“David Marshall could be struggling – he came off on Wednesday night. 

“Hopefully, if they do call another keeper up it will be Zander.

“Regardless of whether he plays well this weekend or not he deserves it.

“We hope he isn’t too busy but whether he is or not then he has to be in the mix for a call-up.”

MacLean reported that Murray Davidson, Shaun Rooney, James Brown and Callum Booth should all be available for the visit of Motherwell.

Tom Sang, though, is “touch and go”.

‘Desperate for the points’

With Dundee facing champions Rangers on Sunday, victory the day before would give Saints a strong chance of opening up a four-point gap on the Dark Blues.

“It’s a big game,” said MacLean. “We’ve got eight cup finals left and this is the first of them.

“We’re desperate for the points. Obviously those points are more important than the performance but hopefully we get both.

“We want to take advantage of having back to back home games.

“The fans have been excellent at home and away. They’ve got right behind us.

“It’s made a real difference.

“We want to play like we did against Hearts – and even against Rangers.

“I’ve been in relegation fights at other places when the fans have been booing.

“It can have an impact.

“But since the turn of the year our supporters have been fantastic. The players have given them more as well.

“The fans will see that.”

Steven MacLean insists it will be business as usual for St Johnstone without Callum Davidson at Motherwell

