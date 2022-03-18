Nadir Ciftci ‘desperate’ to be a St Johnstone success, says Steven MacLean

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nadir Ciftci is “desperate” to be a St Johnstone success, according to assistant manager Steven MacLean.

The former Dundee United striker made an instant debut impact against Hearts after the mid-season break.

A hamstring injury picked up two games later led to a spell on the sidelines and Ciftci hasn’t looked the same player on his return.

But MacLean, a former striker who knows all about disrupted rhythm on the comeback trail, has been impressed with the 30-year-old in the build-up to Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

And Ciftci, without a goal or an assist to his name, could yet prove to be the key figure in Saints’ relegation battle that Callum Davidson hoped his January recruit would be.

“When you first saw him then everybody would have said we had a player on our hands,” said MacLean.

“It was unfortunate for us and him that he got that little injury.

“Sometimes you come back from injury and you are not quite right but he is looking really good in training.

“He is working hard and he will be waiting for his opportunity.

“Whether that is on Saturday or not we will soon find out.

“I think he is ready to go and desperate to do well.

“If he plays then hopefully he plays well for us.”

Tough opponents

Ciftci’s old club, Motherwell, haven’t won a league game this calendar year but their display with 10 men in defeat to Hibs on Sunday is more relevant than the other results which predated it as far as MacLean is concerned.

“Their performance on Saturday was good,” he said.

“They lost Tony Watt, which cost them quite a few goals and they have maybe been a wee bit unfortunate at times.

“They are a strong, physical side with good players.

“They all know their roles well and it will be a tough game for us.

“They will be desperate to get the points to get in the top six and we are desperate as well to try and stay up. It has the makings of a good game.”