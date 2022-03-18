Nadir Ciftci ‘desperate’ to be a St Johnstone success, says Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Nadir Ciftci ‘desperate’ to be a St Johnstone success, says Steven MacLean

By Eric Nicolson
March 18 2022, 10.26pm
Steven MacLean has backed Nadir Ciftci to come good.
Nadir Ciftci is “desperate” to be a St Johnstone success, according to assistant manager Steven MacLean.

The former Dundee United striker made an instant debut impact against Hearts after the mid-season break.

A hamstring injury picked up two games later led to a spell on the sidelines and Ciftci hasn’t looked the same player on his return.

But MacLean, a former striker who knows all about disrupted rhythm on the comeback trail, has been impressed with the 30-year-old in the build-up to Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

And Ciftci, without a goal or an assist to his name, could yet prove to be the key figure in Saints’ relegation battle that Callum Davidson hoped his January recruit would be.

Nadir Ciftci in action against HIbs.
“When you first saw him then everybody would have said we had a player on our hands,” said MacLean.

“It was unfortunate for us and him that he got that little injury.

“Sometimes you come back from injury and you are not quite right but he is looking really good in training.

“He is working hard and he will be waiting for his opportunity.

“Whether that is on Saturday or not we will soon find out.

“I think he is ready to go and desperate to do well.

“If he plays then hopefully he plays well for us.”

Tough opponents

Ciftci’s old club, Motherwell, haven’t won a league game this calendar year but their display with 10 men in defeat to Hibs on Sunday is more relevant than the other results which predated it as far as MacLean is concerned.

“Their performance on Saturday was good,” he said.

“They lost Tony Watt, which cost them quite a few goals and they have maybe been a wee bit unfortunate at times.

“They are a strong, physical side with good players.

“They all know their roles well and it will be a tough game for us.

“They will be desperate to get the points to get in the top six and we are desperate as well to try and stay up. It has the makings of a good game.”

