Tony Gallacher played with and against stars like Harvey Elliott and Gonzalo Higuain but leaving Liverpool for St Johnstone was right move

Tony Gallacher has already ensured he won’t be short of stories to tell about the household names he shared a dressing room with and played against.

At Liverpool, the St Johnstone defender spent his working week with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Caoimhín Kelleher – recent Wembley winners under Jurgen Klopp who have the football world at their feet.

Then on loan at Toronto he was an opponent of Argentina, Juventus and Real Madrid legend Gonzalo Higuain.

But when Gallacher swapped Anfield for McDiarmid Park, making a name was the motivation, not dropping one.

And so far, life with the Perth club has not disappointed.

“It’s been just like I hoped,” said Gallacher. “I’m getting competitive, first team football with fans in the ground.

“The need to get points in a game is what I came here for.

“I appreciate the opportunity I got at Liverpool but as you get older the personal side of it becomes more important than the club you’re at.

“I was at Liverpool but I was part of the academy.

Another save from Orjan Nyland keeps Liverpool at bay! The 'keeper makes a wonderful initial stop from Tony Gallacher before Leighton Clarkson goes close again with a leaping header. Watch #AVLLIV on Sky Sports Football or follow our live blog coverage: https://t.co/hMdiDW2NFt pic.twitter.com/8BTmtqXwOC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 17, 2019

“I’d have loved to kick on further but that didn’t happen and I had to look out for myself.

“When this opportunity arose, I knew I had to take it.

“Being Scottish, I didn’t need to learn how big this club is and how successful it has been.

“I’m enjoying it all – the warm-up before a game, the nervousness you get, the atmosphere when the match gets going.

“It’s definitely what I’ve needed.

“I’ve turned 23 and games are the most important thing for me now.”

Anfield standards

There is no shame in falling short of breaking into Klopp’s senior squad.

And the principles of working at one of the biggest and most decorated clubs on the planet, with all the demands that brings, will serve Gallacher well for the rest of his career.

“The coaching staff set very high standards as you would expect,” said the former Falkirk full-back.

“If you think you’re just going to keep going up automatically, they give you the realisation of what sort of effort on and off the park that’s going to take.”

On the subject of realisation, Gallacher walked into McDiarmid with his eyes open.

“I knew the situation I was coming into,” he said.

“And I’m doing everything I can to help the club get out of the position it’s in.

“A few of us signed in January and there’s real competition for every position.

“It’s a good mix. Morale is great about the place.”

There’s no jealousy in Gallacher that a number of his peers have made the leap forward at Anfield.

Fourth goal of the game, first Reds' goal for Harvey Elliott 🙌 That Origi through ball 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0ub0LXoaXc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 6, 2020

“When Harvey Elliott was signed me and him were quite close but he quickly shot up to the first team!” he said.

“It’s great to see him doing so well.

“Over the last few months a lot of players I’ve trained and played with have got a chance in the first team – Tyler Morton, Caoimhín Kelleher, Leighton Clarkson, Conor Bradley and others.

“It’s a big achievement to get there and hopefully they can keep doing well.”

‘This is just mad!’

Gallacher’s nine games on loan at Toronto helped prepare the Scotland under-21 international for his next move, the permanent one, to Saints.

“I got a taste of MLS football and played against some quality players,” he said.

“I went up against big Higuain who had arrived at Inter Miami. I was looking at him at corner kicks thinking ‘this is just mad’!”

An inch perfect cross from 21-year-old Liverpool loanee Tony Gallacher last night to claim his first assist in MLS. Another left-back… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pEnYgAIv3j — Byron Hutchison (@ByronHutchison) October 4, 2020

Gallacher and his team-mates won’t have their manager on the touchline for Saturday’s game against Motherwell.

But he is confident that won’t have a detrimental impact on their chances of securing a much-needed victory.

“The boys will make sure we do everything right,” said Gallacher. “We know the manager will be watching every second from home.

“We will be doing our best to get three points for him and for the fans.

“The standards have still been high. Nobody is taking their foot off the gas with the manager out.

“We know we can take points here against any team.”