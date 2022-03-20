Callum Hendry’s St Johnstone wonder goal was a 1 in 100 strike that was one of McDiarmid Park’s greatest, says Stevie May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Hendry’s St Johnstone wonder goal was a one in a hundred strike, according to Stevie May.

And it was also one of the best McDiarmid Park has ever seen.

The three-time cup winner with Saints built his reputation as a forward who would shoot from all angles of the Perth pitch.

But he’s happy to admit that Hendry’s dramatic stoppage time volley against Motherwell on Saturday was in a class of its own.

Callum Hendry scored a brilliant stoppage-time winner as St Johnstone came from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1 👏 pic.twitter.com/AyWC01pfc8 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 19, 2022

“It was a great finish and a great time to get it,” said May, who had been introduced to partner Hendry as a second half substitute.

“That’s a huge, huge win for us and a brilliant goal.

“It’s not an easy shot to hit – especially on his left foot.

“You hit those ones and you’re hoping it goes on target. It’s late in the game, you’re probably getting a bit tired and you just go for it.

“But for it all to come together makes it such a special goal. It’s got to be right up there for goal of the season for me.

“You could hit a hundred and be lucky if one of them went in like that.

“There’s a top goalkeeper in there who never stood a chance. It was almost past him before he saw it.

“It was a finish worthy of winning any game.

“It has to be up there with the best goals scored here – especially as it’s won such an important game.

“Callum’s obviously flying with his confidence high and long may that continue.

“In the last few games he’s got himself into some great positions and scored some huge goals.

“I’ve had a few shots from there but none that have gone in like that!”

Monkey off the back

Saints achieved a 2021/22 first of winning a match from being a goal down.

And now they’ll be looking to break new ground against Livingston by securing two league victories in a row.

“We’ve just got a monkey off our back in terms of coming from behind,” said May.

“It’s such a confidence-booster.

“The mood in the camp has always been good despite the results but this will lift belief even higher.

“It’s already been said after the game in the changing room that we need to keep this going when we play Livingston after the international break.

“We want to put back to back wins on the board.

“The aim is to get as many points as we can before the split and then there will be some real battles after it.

“The position we’re in is far from ideal but it was looking a lot worse not that long ago.

“We’ll have to take it a game at a time.”

Absentee manager Callum Davidson and his coaching staff should share the acclaim for a weekend job well done in testing circumstances, May believes.

“It’s obviously strange when the manager isn’t at a game but Macca took on the role and Liam Craig helped out even more,” he said.

“A lot of stuff was coming from the manager but they were able to effect things from the side of the pitch as well.

“Tactics come into it but it’s about going to the end and never giving up as well.”