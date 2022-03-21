Determined Eetu Vertainen insists stunning four-goal Linfield haul should prove point to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Determined Eetu Vertainen insists stunning four-goal Linfield haul should prove point to St Johnstone

By Gordon Bannerman
March 21 2022, 1.06pm Updated: March 22 2022, 12.58pm
Eetu Vertainen is embracing the challenge at Linfield.
Finnish star Eetu Vertainen has fired a four-goal message to St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.

The Perth club’s summer signing was sent out on loan to Northern Ireland top flight leaders Linfield in the January window.

And he found the net four times in a 5-0 weekend thrashing of struggling Dungannon Swifts.

Vertainen, 22, failed to claim a regular start for Saints after being quarantined on his arrival in Scotland.

Eetu Vertainen's last appearance was against Rangers.
But he is hoping to follow the loan route to Davidson’s first team plotted by weekend goal hero Callum Hendry, who bagged a double as Saints beat Motherwell 2-1.

Hendry’s last gasp wonder strike opened-up a four point advantage on Tayside rivals Dundee in the Premiership basement.

The Dens Park side took an early lead against Rangers on Sunday but conceded late in the game to lose 2-1.

Hendry, 24, has revived his Perth career on the back of a loan at Kilmarnock in the Championship, with six goals in 10 games.

Like Hendry, the Perth coaching team are keeping an eye on Vertainen’s progress on loan.

The former Finland U21 international was thrilled to get off the mark in style.

“I’ve never scored four goals in a game before at professional level,” Vertainen told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’ve scored a few hat-tricks, but never four. What made it special was my brother Vella and his friend were over for the game.

“When you go on loan, you need to prove yourself, not only for your new team, but for the team you left.

“I think I’ve been doing that.

“I’ve been confident in my previous games but I knew the goals would come.

“As a striker, I have to score goals.

I think I have something to prove to St Johnstone and the only way to do that is score goals.

“But my focus is on helping Linfield win the League title. That’s the most important thing for me and the club.

“I knew the demands at Linfield.

“The expectation levels are high, but I was used to that when I played for HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Eetu Vertainen in international action for Finland U21s
“There is also a lot demanded of them. They are expected to win leagues and cups. It’s the same at Linfield.”

Delighted Linfield manager David Healy, the former Rangers striker, was thrilled for his loan signing, who helped open up a four-point lead on title rivals Cliftonville.

“I knew Eetu would come to our club with a little bit of a point to prove – I think he is in the process of doing that.

“I was pleased for Eetu; pleased with his goals, pleased with his contribution, pleased with the clean sheet and pleased with the three points.”

