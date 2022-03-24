Door is open for Eetu Vertainen at St Johnstone if he follows Callum Hendry loan example, insists Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Door is open for Eetu Vertainen at St Johnstone if he follows Callum Hendry loan example, insists Callum Davidson

By Gordon Bannerman
March 24 2022, 10.27pm
Eetu Vertainen (left) has been urged to follow the example set by Callum Hendry (right) upon returning from his loan spell at Kilmarnock
Eetu Vertainen (left) has been urged to follow the example set by Callum Hendry (right) upon returning from his loan spell at Kilmarnock

St Johnstone loan star Eetu Vertainen should take a leaf from Callum Hendry’s book.

Perth manager Callum Davidson insists the door is open for the Finnish U21 striker to return to McDiarmid.

Vertainen, 22, caught the eye with four goals for Linfield in a 5-0 demolition job on Dungannon Swifts at the weekend.

And that’s exactly what Davidson was hoping for when he dispatched the former Ilves and HJK Helsinki attacker to the Belfast club.

“Eetu went to Linfield to get games, get confidence and get used to playing in British football,” said Davidson.

He should look at what Callum Hendry has done since coming back from his loan at Kilmarnock.

“There will definitely be a chance for him when he returns to us – that’s why he’s on loan.

Eetu Vertainen receives instructions from St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson against Aberdeen earlier this season

“People think you put players out because you don’t want them but sometimes it’s about developing them, making them better for the future.

“Eetu understood that and that’s why he wanted to go to Linfield, where the style of play would be similar to Scotland.

“Eetu is a good player, he was just lacking a bit of confidence and needed to get up to speed with the game in this country.

“Hopefully when he comes back his confidence is up and he’s ready to go here.”

Callum Davidson hits back at Callum Hendry loan critics, insisting Killie stint fuelled St Johnstone star’s scoring streak

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]