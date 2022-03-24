Door is open for Eetu Vertainen at St Johnstone if he follows Callum Hendry loan example, insists Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone loan star Eetu Vertainen should take a leaf from Callum Hendry’s book.

Perth manager Callum Davidson insists the door is open for the Finnish U21 striker to return to McDiarmid.

Vertainen, 22, caught the eye with four goals for Linfield in a 5-0 demolition job on Dungannon Swifts at the weekend.

And that’s exactly what Davidson was hoping for when he dispatched the former Ilves and HJK Helsinki attacker to the Belfast club.

🎩Eetu off the mark in style!

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bfnyTzf1fg — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) March 19, 2022

“Eetu went to Linfield to get games, get confidence and get used to playing in British football,” said Davidson.

“He should look at what Callum Hendry has done since coming back from his loan at Kilmarnock.

“There will definitely be a chance for him when he returns to us – that’s why he’s on loan.

“People think you put players out because you don’t want them but sometimes it’s about developing them, making them better for the future.

“Eetu understood that and that’s why he wanted to go to Linfield, where the style of play would be similar to Scotland.

“Eetu is a good player, he was just lacking a bit of confidence and needed to get up to speed with the game in this country.

“Hopefully when he comes back his confidence is up and he’s ready to go here.”