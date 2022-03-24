St Johnstone cup double hero Ali McCann hails Steven Davis Northern Ireland influence – and lifts lid on Preston North End hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ali McCann admits the experience of playing alongside Rangers midfielder Steve Davis for Northern Ireland is priceless.

Former St Johnstone playmaker McCann relishes every minute he has on the pitch with the 37-year-old after racking up ten international caps so far.

Davis has been hampered by injury this season but the pair could link up in the middle of the park for their country in tonight’s friendly in Luxembourg.

Edinburgh-born McCann said: “The more you get to play next to him, even in training and around the place, you feed off the experience

“Especially being a midfielder myself, it can only help massively.

“All my games so far I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside him and hopefully there’s many more to come.”

Meanwhile, McCann also offered an update on life at Preston since his much criticised £1.2million summer move.

After former manager Frankie McAvoy was replaced by Ryan Lowe, McCann’s has had to be more patient for opportunities than before.

However, he insists he’s still delighted to be at the club.

“It’s a different world from Scotland,” he said.

“I’ve played quite a lot of games, although obviously the last month or two I’ve not been playing as much.

“But we’ve been picking up good results at Preston, so it’s a good environment to be in, and when I have got in I’ve just enjoyed it as much as I can.

“I’m just cracking on as usual, working hard, and then whenever I have played I’ve been ready.”

Like any player, McCann would prefer to be picking up regular starts in his favoured midfield position.

However, the ex-Saint has no issues with the way Lowe has handled his situation.

“The new manager has been great with me, to be fair, I’ve got no complaints on that front,” he said.

“It’s just a bit unfortunate for me that we hit a good run of form and the midfielders were playing well. I just had to sit tight and keep myself ready, which is what I have done.”