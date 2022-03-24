St Johnstone cup double hero Ali McCann hails Steven Davis Northern Ireland influence – and lifts lid on Preston North End hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone cup double hero Ali McCann hails Steven Davis Northern Ireland influence – and lifts lid on Preston North End hopes

By Darren Johnstone
March 24 2022, 2.17pm Updated: March 24 2022, 2.53pm
St Johnstone double winner Ali McCann is staying focused at Preston, despite less game time under new manager Ryan Lowe
St Johnstone double winner Ali McCann is staying focused at Preston, despite less game time under new manager Ryan Lowe

Ali McCann admits the experience of playing alongside Rangers midfielder Steve Davis for Northern Ireland is priceless.

Former St Johnstone playmaker McCann relishes every minute he has on the pitch with the 37-year-old after racking up ten international caps so far.

Davis has been hampered by injury this season but the pair could link up in the middle of the park for their country in tonight’s friendly in Luxembourg.

Edinburgh-born McCann said: “The more you get to play next to him, even in training and around the place, you feed off the experience

Ali McCann in action for Northern Ireland

“Especially being a midfielder myself, it can only help massively.

“All my games so far I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside him and hopefully there’s many more to come.”

Meanwhile, McCann also offered an update on life at Preston since his much criticised £1.2million summer move.

After former manager Frankie McAvoy was replaced by Ryan Lowe, McCann’s has had to be more patient for opportunities than before.

However, he insists he’s still delighted to be at the club.

“It’s a different world from Scotland,” he said.

“I’ve played quite a lot of games, although obviously the last month or two I’ve not been playing as much.

“But we’ve been picking up good results at Preston, so it’s a good environment to be in, and when I have got in I’ve just enjoyed it as much as I can.

“I’m just cracking on as usual, working hard, and then whenever I have played I’ve been ready.”

Like any player, McCann would prefer to be picking up regular starts in his favoured midfield position.

However, the ex-Saint has no issues with the way Lowe has handled his situation.

“The new manager has been great with me, to be fair, I’ve got no complaints on that front,” he said.

“It’s just a bit unfortunate for me that we hit a good run of form and the midfielders were playing well. I just had to sit tight and keep myself ready, which is what I have done.”

Ali McCann: The 5 steps to St Johnstone greatness of the man who outshone Galatasaray stars

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier