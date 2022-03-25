St Johnstone appoint new ‘head of operations’ as chairman Steve Brown tells staff of desire to take ‘day-to-day back seat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone appoint new ‘head of operations’ as chairman Steve Brown tells staff of desire to take ‘day-to-day back seat’

By Gordon Bannerman
March 25 2022, 10.27pm
Ian Flaherty (inset top) has been appointed as head of operations by St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown (inset bottom)
Ian Flaherty (inset top) has been appointed as head of operations by St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown (inset bottom)

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has installed a head of operations to run the relegation battling Premiership club on a day-to-day basis.

Well-known Perthshire businessman Ian Flaherty – whose football experience includes spells as assistant manager to Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath and Forfar Athletic – will take up the new role on April 18.

Flaherty (55) is currently group sales manager with Binn Group, the Glenfarg-based waste management specialists he joined five years ago from Dundee firm DJ Laing Recycling Solutions.

Brown has told staff that he, and fellow director and Aberdein Considine partner Charlie Fraser: “Wish to take a back seat from the day-to-day operation of St Johnstone Football Club.”

Ian Flaherty during his stint as Cowdenbeath first team coach

Flaherty enjoys an extensive network of contacts in the wider business community and he will assume overall charge of the club’s various departments.

In tandem with a successful business career, he played junior football with Tayside teams Scone Thistle and Carnoustie Panmure – going on to manage the Angus outfit after hanging up the boots.

He also had a spell as assistant manager at Tayport.

Flaherty backed Bollan in coaching roles at Airdrie and Livingston before joining the one-time Rangers and Dundee United defender at Forfar and, from 2017-21, League Two side Cowdenbeath.

Steve Brown wants to relinquish day-to-day responsibility for St Johnstone’s operations

Following seven years on the Perth club’s board, Brown took over from his father and major shareholder Geoff as chairman in 2011.

He is managing director of housebuilders GS Brown Construction.

With manager Callum Davidson at the helm, the Perth club captured an historic cup double last term, although fans were unable to cheer on their team because of Covid regulations.

This term, Saints are locked in a fight for top-flight survival, four points ahead of local rivals Dundee in the basement.

