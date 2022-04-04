‘Ugly wins’ were a thing of beauty for St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s two “ugly wins” in a row have been a thing of beauty in Murray Davidson’s eyes.

The midfielder knew that their back-to-back home games against Motherwell and Livingston carried enormous significance for the Perth club’s season.

That both McDiarmid Park victories were underpinned by desire and endeavour rather than silky football doesn’t lessen the importance of the results or diminish the satisfaction in getting them.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be like that,” said Davidson. “Livingston are a good side.

“The pitch isn’t pretty at this stage of the season so it was about playing in the right areas to give ourselves half a chance.

“If you don’t give 100% against Livingston, you won’t beat them.

“There have been times when they’ve out-worked us and out-battled us, and that’s the reason they’ve won.

“This game we matched their work-rate, battled and defended our box brilliantly.

“That sort of game suits me.

“It’s a huge win.”

‘4 points minimum’

The former Livingston man added: “We knew from speaking to each other in the dressing room how important these two games were.

“I said we need four points minimum but looking at it now, we probably needed six.

“We’ve done that.

“You can call them ugly wins. But I’d take them all day long – and I’d take another five before the end of the season.”

Davidson, who made his 400th appearance for Saints at the weekend, was reluctant to talk-up the prospect of catching and passing any of the sides above them in the table, even though the gap has been closed to six points.

“We’ve known all along that it would be about us winning games,” he said.

“It’s so boring but we need to keep focusing on ourselves.

“That’s seven points out of our last nine.

“It’s a good time to do that.

“No matter what happens next week against Celtic we’re going to need to pick up wins after the split.

“The games will be even bigger.

“Confidence will be high that if we do the things we’ve done well against Livingston, we’ll pick up some results.”

No complaints

Livingston boss David Martindale was furious at Kevin Clancy’s decision not to award a penalty when Dan Cleary stumbled in the box and his arm struck the ball.

The Perth perspective, though, is that a number of refereeing blunders have cost them dearly this season.

“Motherwell was probably the first time we’ve carried a bit of luck,” said Davidson. “They hit the post and then Callum scores a wonder goal.

“They (Livingston) were screaming for a penalty but Dan says he’s slipped and it hit his shoulder.

“He might be lying! I’ll need to see it again……we’ll know if he’s an honest lad or not!

“On another day that could have been given but we’ve had plenty of decisions go against us this season so we won’t complain.”

It was another Hendry goal and another winner from a player who is fast turning into Saints’ Premiership saviour.

“Everybody at the club knows Callum ability,” said Davidson. “We’ve known it for years.

“Some of the things he does in training are first class.

“When he got sent out on loan his attitude was brilliant – even when I saw him about here.

“That’s something I’ve got to praise him for.

“And when he came back his attitude was brilliant again.

“I’ve seen boys go out on loan who think ‘that’s me done’ or would wonder about being called back when the team is bottom the league.

“But his general play and work-rate has been excellent. It’s not just his goals.

“He’s always had bursts of scoring goals and if he does that consistently he’ll be a top striker because he’s got everything you need.

“Hopefully he’s got a few more left in him this season.”