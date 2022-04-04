‘Ugly wins’ were a thing of beauty for St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Ugly wins’ were a thing of beauty for St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
April 4 2022, 7.30am Updated: April 4 2022, 10.58am
Murray Davidson celebrates with Shaun Rooney at full-time.
Murray Davidson celebrates with Shaun Rooney at full-time.

St Johnstone’s two “ugly wins” in a row have been a thing of beauty in Murray Davidson’s eyes.

The midfielder knew that their back-to-back home games against Motherwell and Livingston carried enormous significance for the Perth club’s season.

That both McDiarmid Park victories were underpinned by desire and endeavour rather than silky football doesn’t lessen the importance of the results or diminish the satisfaction in getting them.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be like that,” said Davidson. “Livingston are a good side.

“The pitch isn’t pretty at this stage of the season so it was about playing in the right areas to give ourselves half a chance.

“If you don’t give 100% against Livingston, you won’t beat them.

“There have been times when they’ve out-worked us and out-battled us, and that’s the reason they’ve won.

“This game we matched their work-rate, battled and defended our box brilliantly.

“That sort of game suits me.

“It’s a huge win.”

‘4 points minimum’

The former Livingston man added: “We knew from speaking to each other in the dressing room how important these two games were.

“I said we need four points minimum but looking at it now, we probably needed six.

“We’ve done that.

“You can call them ugly wins. But I’d take them all day long – and I’d take another five before the end of the season.”

Davidson, who made his 400th appearance for Saints at the weekend, was reluctant to talk-up the prospect of catching and passing any of the sides above them in the table, even though the gap has been closed to six points.

“We’ve known all along that it would be about us winning games,” he said.

“It’s so boring but we need to keep focusing on ourselves.

“That’s seven points out of our last nine.

“It’s a good time to do that.

“No matter what happens next week against Celtic we’re going to need to pick up wins after the split.

“The games will be even bigger.

“Confidence will be high that if we do the things we’ve done well against Livingston, we’ll pick up some results.”

No complaints

Livingston boss David Martindale was furious at Kevin Clancy’s decision not to award a penalty when Dan Cleary stumbled in the box and his arm struck the ball.

The Perth perspective, though, is that a number of refereeing blunders have cost them dearly this season.

“Motherwell was probably the first time we’ve carried a bit of luck,” said Davidson. “They hit the post and then Callum scores a wonder goal.

“They (Livingston) were screaming for a penalty but Dan says he’s slipped and it hit his shoulder.

“He might be lying! I’ll need to see it again……we’ll know if he’s an honest lad or not!

“On another day that could have been given but we’ve had plenty of decisions go against us this season so we won’t complain.”

It was another Hendry goal and another winner from a player who is fast turning into Saints’ Premiership saviour.

Callum Hendry scores for St Johnstone.
Callum Hendry scores for St Johnstone.

“Everybody at the club knows Callum ability,” said Davidson. “We’ve known it for years.

“Some of the things he does in training are first class.

“When he got sent out on loan his attitude was brilliant – even when I saw him about here.

“That’s something I’ve got to praise him for.

“And when he came back his attitude was brilliant again.

“I’ve seen boys go out on loan who think ‘that’s me done’ or would wonder about being called back when the team is bottom the league.

“But his general play and work-rate has been excellent. It’s not just his goals.

“He’s always had bursts of scoring goals and if he does that consistently he’ll be a top striker because he’s got everything you need.

“Hopefully he’s got a few more left in him this season.”

ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone and St Mirren are moving in opposite directions – Stephen Robinson’s men can now be caught

