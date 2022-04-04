ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone and St Mirren are moving in opposite directions – Stephen Robinson’s men can now be caught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone and St Mirren are moving in opposite directions – Stephen Robinson’s men can now be caught

By Eric Nicolson
April 4 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 4 2022, 9.57am
It was joy for Callum Hendry and despair for St Mirren's Conor McCarthy at the weekend.
To say St Johnstone and St Mirren had contrasting experiences against Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup would be quite the understatement.

The Perth Saints suffered one of the worst results in the club’s history and their fans let them know it.

A round later the Paisley Saints put four past the now League Two champions for their sixth victory in seven fixtures and everything in the garden was rosy.

What has happened post-Kelty, though, has been a different story.

St Johnstone have sorted themselves out, winning four of their subsequent 11 matches, drawing the same amount and losing only three.

St Mirren, meanwhile, have won just the one, drawn just the one and lost six.

That lone triumph was a last-gasp affair at Dens Park.

They’ve seen their manager move on and replaced him with one who is now using words like “pathetic” to describe his inherited team’s defending.

An even more significant theme from Stephen Robinson’s comments after the Buddies’ loss at Fir Park was the picture he painted of players whose “heads are elsewhere”.

He spoke about putting “his own stamp” on the squad in the summer and giving it an “upgrade”.

High-risk approach

It’s high-risk stuff to be that open mid-season about present deficiencies and future plans.

Robinson may yet get enough of a reaction out of the players who haven’t been telling their agents to find them a new employer and stop the bleeding.

Or it could continue along a Terry Butcher at Hibs type path.

They’re on the same points total as Aberdeen and are just one behind Livingston and Ross County but St Mirren are the most realistic prey for a St Johnstone team that is building momentum.

You wouldn’t go so far as to describe it as great form in terms of the quality of the football being produced by Saints.

But it’s great form for the task in front of them – churning out results however they may come.

Three centre-halves defending their six-yard box with utter conviction, a goalkeeper taking care of anything that gets past them on the odd occasion, a central midfielder who is rolling back the years with combative simplicity and a striker who you’d back to tuck away any chance that comes his way.

Perth Saints mentally stronger

If it does turn out to be a St Johnstone v St Mirren head to head to avoid the play-off place there will be a a psychological aspect to it.

Last season will still be fresh in the memory of players and supporters.

In the Scottish Cup semi-final and on top six D-day, Callum Davidson’s side were mentally stronger.

With both teams facing one half of the Old Firm on the final weekend before the split, you’d imagine six points will still be the difference going into the bottom half of the table fixtures.

Saints have strong finishes in their DNA.

European places have been secured on the back of them.

Even though the gap to County was smaller a few weeks ago and there were more games to be played, reeling in St Mirren feels like a far more realistic prospect.

