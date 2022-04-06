St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci repays Callum Davidson’s faith – and Opta numbers show that Livingston game was a big step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci repays Callum Davidson’s faith – and Opta numbers show that Livingston game was a big step forward

By Eric Nicolson
April 6 2022, 7.30am
Nadir Ciftci showed a significant improvement against Motherwell.

Nadir Ciftci has taken a big step forward in his St Johnstone career, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss hopes the former Dundee United striker’s encouraging display in the weekend victory against Livingston will be the start of an impactful end-of-season spell of form.

Ciftci failed to make a mark on the 0-0 draw with Hibs last month in his half-hour substitute appearance, when he made as many fouls as passes (four).

It was a similar story of ineffectiveness when Motherwell were McDiarmid Park opponents, this time as a starter.

Ciftci’s frustrations were laid bare as he made his way off the pitch when being taken off on the hour.

There was precious little evidence in those two matches to suggest the 30-year-old would have an important part to play in Saints’ battle for Premiership survival.

But that changed on Saturday.

All to prove

“I wasn’t particularly happy with Nadir against Motherwell,” said Davidson.

“He has to prove himself again.

“When he first came into the team he was really good and then his injury hampered him a bit.

“I don’t know whether it was a confidence thing or being unsure about his hamstring but Nadir’s quality has never been in doubt.

Nadir Ciftci in action against Livingston.

“He’s similar to Callum (Hendry) – very good with his back to goal.

“He links the play well and makes intelligent runs.”

On Saturday, Ciftci’s overall involvement was on a par with Hendry’s – 37 touches in 74 minutes, recorded by Opta, compared to 46 in the full game.

And his passing accuracy was superior to the match-winner – 61.3% to 54%.

With a much more central average position than in the Motherwell match, Ciftci also ranked highest for Saints in regards touches and shots in the opposition box.

Nadir Ciftci’s average position (number 23) against Motherwell was towards the right side.
Nadir Ciftci took up a more central and higher position against Livingston.
Nadir Ciftci ranked highest for touches in the box and shots in the box.

There was a second half glancing header that missed the far post, some classy footwork to manufacture a shooting position on the edge of the box and plenty of tracking back and closing down.

“I thought his work-rate was really good,” Davidson added.

“I’m pleased that the fans could see that and appreciated it.

“I expect that attitude all the time.

“We all know he’s a very emotional person – I remember that back when he was playing against us for Dundee United.

“It’s about making sure we get the best out of him and hopefully he can start getting a few goals to help us massively.”

Staying above Dundee still the priority

Meanwhile, Davidson admitted that even though Saints are now as close to 10th place as 12th, keeping Dundee at a safe distance remains their priority.

“I always have an eye on what’s happening below us first and foremost,” he said.

“Not finishing bottom is the key objective.

“Saturday was another three points in a very tight league and things can change very quickly.

“If we keep winning games and get closer to teams above us, then it starts to change.

“I don’t look at league tables myself and I don’t encourage my players to do it either.

“It’s a better thing to do when you’re in the top half of the league.

“We’re so focused as a group on working hard and doing well in the next game – which will obviously be a very tough one against Celtic.

“The last two games have been like the old St Johnstone – tough to play against.

“Murray (Davidson) typified that – putting his head on everything, winning tackles and even making a very good foul.

“That experience on a difficult surface was crucial.

“We defended really well and limited them to very few chances.”

