St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci repays Callum Davidson’s faith – and Opta numbers show that Livingston game was a big step forward

Nadir Ciftci has taken a big step forward in his St Johnstone career, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss hopes the former Dundee United striker’s encouraging display in the weekend victory against Livingston will be the start of an impactful end-of-season spell of form.

Ciftci failed to make a mark on the 0-0 draw with Hibs last month in his half-hour substitute appearance, when he made as many fouls as passes (four).

It was a similar story of ineffectiveness when Motherwell were McDiarmid Park opponents, this time as a starter.

Ciftci’s frustrations were laid bare as he made his way off the pitch when being taken off on the hour.

There was precious little evidence in those two matches to suggest the 30-year-old would have an important part to play in Saints’ battle for Premiership survival.

But that changed on Saturday.

All to prove

“I wasn’t particularly happy with Nadir against Motherwell,” said Davidson.

“He has to prove himself again.

“When he first came into the team he was really good and then his injury hampered him a bit.

“I don’t know whether it was a confidence thing or being unsure about his hamstring but Nadir’s quality has never been in doubt.

“He’s similar to Callum (Hendry) – very good with his back to goal.

“He links the play well and makes intelligent runs.”

On Saturday, Ciftci’s overall involvement was on a par with Hendry’s – 37 touches in 74 minutes, recorded by Opta, compared to 46 in the full game.

And his passing accuracy was superior to the match-winner – 61.3% to 54%.

With a much more central average position than in the Motherwell match, Ciftci also ranked highest for Saints in regards touches and shots in the opposition box.

There was a second half glancing header that missed the far post, some classy footwork to manufacture a shooting position on the edge of the box and plenty of tracking back and closing down.

“I thought his work-rate was really good,” Davidson added.

“I’m pleased that the fans could see that and appreciated it.

“I expect that attitude all the time.

“We all know he’s a very emotional person – I remember that back when he was playing against us for Dundee United.

“It’s about making sure we get the best out of him and hopefully he can start getting a few goals to help us massively.”

Staying above Dundee still the priority

Meanwhile, Davidson admitted that even though Saints are now as close to 10th place as 12th, keeping Dundee at a safe distance remains their priority.

“I always have an eye on what’s happening below us first and foremost,” he said.

“Not finishing bottom is the key objective.

“Saturday was another three points in a very tight league and things can change very quickly.

“If we keep winning games and get closer to teams above us, then it starts to change.

“I don’t look at league tables myself and I don’t encourage my players to do it either.

“It’s a better thing to do when you’re in the top half of the league.

“We’re so focused as a group on working hard and doing well in the next game – which will obviously be a very tough one against Celtic.

“The last two games have been like the old St Johnstone – tough to play against.

“Murray (Davidson) typified that – putting his head on everything, winning tackles and even making a very good foul.

“That experience on a difficult surface was crucial.

“We defended really well and limited them to very few chances.”