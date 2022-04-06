Premiership play-offs: Dates, kick-off times and TV details for clashes that could involve St Johnstone, Dundee, Arbroath and Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dates and kick-off times for the Premiership play-offs have been confirmed by the SPFL, with all six matches selected for live TV coverage.

St Johnstone, Dundee, Arbroath and Raith Rovers could all be involved in the end-of-season fixtures.

As things stand, Saints will be in the final, with Arbroath entering at the semi-final stage and Raith still hoping to battle their way into the quarters.

Dundee need to overhaul the Perth side to set-up the chance of winning the play-offs for the second year in a row, this time to stay up rather than get promoted.

BBC Scotland will show the quarter-finals on Tuesday May 3 and Friday May 6, followed by the semi-finals on Tuesday May 10 and Friday May 13.

The final, which marks the conclusion of the 2021/22 league season, will be live on Sky Sports on Friday May 20 and Monday May 23.

Highlights of both legs of the final will be shown on BBC Scotland.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “We know there is always huge interest surrounding the play-offs and we are delighted that all six cinch Premiership play-off games will be shown live by our broadcast partners Sky Sports and BBC Scotland.

“There is so much to play for across all four divisions in the weeks ahead and we look forward to an exciting conclusion to the season next month.”

Meanwhile, SPFL clubs have voted to allow up to five substitutes (plus a sixth in extra-time) in the play-offs, from nine listed on the team sheet, to mirror the position in league matches.

The full format and schedule is –

Tuesday May 3

Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg

4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday May 6

Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg

3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday May 10

Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg

3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday May 13

Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg

2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 20

Premiership play-off final, 1st leg

2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Monday May 23

Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg

11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm