Premiership play-offs: Dates, kick-off times and TV details for clashes that could involve St Johnstone, Dundee, Arbroath and Raith Rovers

The dates and kick-off times for the Premiership play-offs have been confirmed by the SPFL, with all six matches selected for live TV coverage.
St Johnstone, Dundee, Arbroath and Raith Rovers could all be involved in the end-of-season fixtures.
As things stand, Saints will be in the final, with Arbroath entering at the semi-final stage and Raith still hoping to battle their way into the quarters.
Dundee need to overhaul the Perth side to set-up the chance of winning the play-offs for the second year in a row, this time to stay up rather than get promoted.
BBC Scotland will show the quarter-finals on Tuesday May 3 and Friday May 6, followed by the semi-finals on Tuesday May 10 and Friday May 13.
The final, which marks the conclusion of the 2021/22 league season, will be live on Sky Sports on Friday May 20 and Monday May 23.
Highlights of both legs of the final will be shown on BBC Scotland.
SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “We know there is always huge interest surrounding the play-offs and we are delighted that all six cinch Premiership play-off games will be shown live by our broadcast partners Sky Sports and BBC Scotland.
“There is so much to play for across all four divisions in the weeks ahead and we look forward to an exciting conclusion to the season next month.”
Meanwhile, SPFL clubs have voted to allow up to five substitutes (plus a sixth in extra-time) in the play-offs, from nine listed on the team sheet, to mirror the position in league matches.
The full format and schedule is –
Tuesday May 3
Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg
4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday May 6
Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg
3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Tuesday May 10
Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg
3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday May 13
Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg
2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday May 20
Premiership play-off final, 1st leg
2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
Monday May 23
Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg
11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
