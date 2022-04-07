Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone switched to all-blue kit and why it’s here to stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s all-blue kit is here to stay, after the change in appearance coincided with an upturn in form.

The Perth side have only lost once since the switch from white shorts was made for the McDiarmid Park clash with Hearts back in February.

There have been three wins and a draw, with Rangers the only team to emerge victorious since Callum Davidson gave a thumbs-up to the new look.

And given that run of form and the fact the Saints boss has happy memories of full-blue from his playing days, he will be sticking with it for the rest of the Premiership campaign.

Nostalgia and superstition

“It was John (McDougall) the kit man who had the idea,” Davidson revealed.

“He suggested we go all-blue (against Hearts) and we won the game.

“I do like it so we’ll be sticking with it until the end of the season.

“I’ve got good memories of playing in an all-blue kit in my first spell as a player here. I’ve still got one in the house.

On this day in 1998, Callum Davidson plays his final game for St Johnstone before his record-breaking transfer to Blackburn Rovers. Leigh Jenkinson torments Sergio Porrini and Saints beat Rangers for the first time since 1971. pic.twitter.com/nfO72rfEmD — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) January 31, 2021

“John is pleased as well because it means he doesn’t have to get mud out of the white shorts!”

Saints’ last full season in blue socks, shorts and tops was 2010/11.