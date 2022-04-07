Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone switched to all-blue kit and why it’s here to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone switched to all-blue kit and why it’s here to stay

By Eric Nicolson
April 7 2022, 10.26pm
Callum Davidson has happy memories of playing in all-blue for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone’s all-blue kit is here to stay, after the change in appearance coincided with an upturn in form.

The Perth side have only lost once since the switch from white shorts was made for the McDiarmid Park clash with Hearts back in February.

There have been three wins and a draw, with Rangers the only team to emerge victorious since Callum Davidson gave a thumbs-up to the new look.

And given that run of form and the fact the Saints boss has happy memories of full-blue from his playing days, he will be sticking with it for the rest of the Premiership campaign.

Nostalgia and superstition

“It was John (McDougall) the kit man who had the idea,” Davidson revealed.

“He suggested we go all-blue (against Hearts) and we won the game.

“I do like it so we’ll be sticking with it until the end of the season.

“I’ve got good memories of playing in an all-blue kit in my first spell as a player here. I’ve still got one in the house.

“John is pleased as well because it means he doesn’t have to get mud out of the white shorts!”

Saints’ last full season in blue socks, shorts and tops was 2010/11.

