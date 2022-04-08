St Johnstone full-back Callum Booth can use Partick Thistle point against Celtic’s Invincibles as Parkhead inspiration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Getting a result against a Celtic side coming off the back of an Old Firm victory and closing in on the Premiership title might feel like a Herculean challenge for St Johnstone.

But Callum Booth can use a Parkhead point secured against Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles when he was a Partick Thistle player as inspiration.

The Perth full-back is yet to beat the Hoops in a 13-year long career.

Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park will be his 20th try.

And he’ll be hoping Saints can emulate – or better – Partick’s performance of 2017.

Even harder than usual

“I was just saying to Stevie May, unfortunately I have never beaten Celtic,” said the former Hibs and Dundee United man.

“I’ve been on a winning side against Rangers a few times but never Celtic.

“Hopefully this is the day to change all that.

“I remember taking a 1-1 draw off Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles when I was at Partick Thistle. That was like beating them.

“They were a different level – so hard to get near.

“I had some real tough games against them.

“Patrick Roberts gave me probably the toughest 90 minutes I have ever had. He was on fire one day at Firhill.

“Celtic will have the title in their sights after winning the Old Firm game.

“I think it’s going to be a sell-out and their fans will be in party mood.

“So it’s up to the more experienced players in our squad to try and slow the game down, especially in the first 10 or 15 minutes.

“We have to feel our way into the game.

“It is always hard playing the Old Firm away from home.

“But I suppose it is going to be even harder with the way they are playing at the moment and the run they are on.”

Saints on a high as well

Celtic’s form, and their need to continue it, doesn’t work in Saints’ favour this weekend.

But the fact that the Perth men are coming off the back of two wins in a row, and belief has reached a season’s high, certainly does.

“No one will give us a chance except for ourselves in the dressing room,” said Booth.

“Stranger things have happened in football, though.

“Since January we have slowly improved and we are building momentum with seven points from the last three games.

“That is a really good return.

“We are definitely on the up and we would have taken this position a month ago.

“Things are certainly looking a lot better.”

Booth will make his first start since Aberdeen away in mid-February after left-back rival Tony Gallacher’s season was ended with a leg fracture.

“It has been stop start for myself after the break,” said the double-winner. “Trying to come back too early twice.

“This time we took a bit longer to make sure the groin was right.

“I have been training for the last three weeks and I’m feeling pretty good.

“It’s unfortunate for Tony because he had come into the team and was playing well.

“It was a pretty nasty injury so hopefully he’s back for pre-season.

“He’s young and is a good player.”

Reeling them in

Saturday’s match will be the toughest of Saints’ remaining six fixtures to close the gap on the likes of St Mirren above them in the table but Booth believes the overall goal of fighting their way out of the play-off spot is achievable.

“The place has had a lift in the last month or so and we have picked up and momentum is a big thing in football,” he said.

“We are going in the right direction ahead of a big five or six weeks and it is a good time to do that, instead of maybe being the other way, struggling and on a downward spiral.

“We have to believe we can catch the teams above us.

“There are a few there we can look to drag into it.

“Some of them have gone on terrible runs, just like we did earlier this season.

“There is definitely a chance that a few of those above us will go on four or five-game losing streaks.

“We have to keep winning if we want to get ourselves completely clear but from a month ago we are in a much stronger position and look a lot better.

“There might be a few nervous teams above us.

“The fans are fully behind us. We are all pulling in the same direction and we can get out of this all together.”