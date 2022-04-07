St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve leaves club as changes behind the scenes continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have parted company with their head of recruitment, Stevie Grieve.

Grieve, who previously worked with Dundee United, confirmed on Twitter he is looking for “new opportunities” after his short time at McDiarmid Park came to an end and stated that the “team is in a good place” following a “successful January window”.

He was recruited by the Perth club in July, with a background in analysis and opposition scouting.

Announcement 📣 I’ve left my role as Head of Recruitment at St. Johnstone Following a successful January window where we signed several players to improve the team for now and beyond, the team is in a good place I’m looking for new opportunities and will resume online work — Stevie Grieve (@Steviegrieve) April 7, 2022

“I’m quite good at identifying talents early from different markets,” Grieve said on his arrival.

“We need to try and be strong in the domestic markets. Try and find the best players in the Championship or the undervalued players of the Scottish Premier League.

“I’ve got a good eye for talent in terms of what fits tactically into the squad and what we need to try and improve.”

Grieve’s departure isn’t the only change behind the scenes at McDiarmid.

Later this month, well-known local businessman and former lower league coach, Ian Flaherty, will take on the role of head of operations.