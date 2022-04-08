Murray Davidson hailed for joining 400 Club as St Johnstone boss recalls ‘real moment’ for McDiarmid legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Murray Davidson hailed for joining 400 Club as St Johnstone boss recalls ‘real moment’ for McDiarmid legend

By Gordon Bannerman
April 8 2022, 10.20pm Updated: April 8 2022, 11.28pm
400 not out: Davidson
400 not out: Davidson

He has been labelled injury-prone throughout his career.

But St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has made the critics eat their words.

Boss Callum Davidson and McDiarmid teammates marked his 400th appearance milestone on Friday by presenting the Perth stalwart with a signed shirt.

And the McDiarmid manager reckons his midfield enforcer has plenty left in the tank.

His experience will be vital if relegation battling Saints are to take anything from the trip to face a Celtic side closing in on the title.

Murray Davidson celebrates with Shaun Rooney at full-time.
Murray Davidson celebrates with Shaun Rooney

“Murray played his 400th game against Livingston, which is an incredible achievement,” said the Perth Saints manager, who takes his side to face Celtic on Saturday.

“It maybe gets forgotten about a bit because we have had a few players do it in recent years, like Steven Anderson and Liam Craig.

“But it’s phenomenal and just shows his commitment to the club.

“To play anywhere for 400 games is excellent and to do it at the level Murray has is even better.

His form has been terrific and he’s been one of the reasons behind the improvement we have shown lately.”

A real moment

The midfielder, who was lured to Perth in a bargain £30,000 deal from Livingston along with former skipper Dave Mackay 12 years ago, saw his testimonial year plans wrecked by the pandemic.

And, while Callum Davidson insists he’s not sentimental when it comes to team selections, he was thrilled his namesake bagged a Scottish Cup medal during the Saints’ iconic double-winning campaign.

Particularly so, after missing out on the 2014 win and the League Cup triumphs.

Murray Davidson is confident St Johnstone can mount a Scottish Cup title defence.
Special: Davidson with the Scottish Cup

“Murray has missed out with injury in the past but that is always down to the way he plays,” continued Davidson.

“He throws himself into tackles and is so committed that he comes off worse at times, but that’s what he’s all about as a player.

“It’s that incredible attitude that has driven him on to be with St Johnstone so long.

“Murray has been one of the major players for this club over the last decade. So it was so important he was there and on the pitch when we won the Scottish Cup.

“I’m not really sentimental as a manager but that was a real moment because he’s been such a big part of the club’s history.

