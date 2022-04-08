Murray Davidson hailed for joining 400 Club as St Johnstone boss recalls ‘real moment’ for McDiarmid legend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He has been labelled injury-prone throughout his career.

But St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has made the critics eat their words.

Boss Callum Davidson and McDiarmid teammates marked his 400th appearance milestone on Friday by presenting the Perth stalwart with a signed shirt.

And the McDiarmid manager reckons his midfield enforcer has plenty left in the tank.

His experience will be vital if relegation battling Saints are to take anything from the trip to face a Celtic side closing in on the title.

“Murray played his 400th game against Livingston, which is an incredible achievement,” said the Perth Saints manager, who takes his side to face Celtic on Saturday.

“It maybe gets forgotten about a bit because we have had a few players do it in recent years, like Steven Anderson and Liam Craig.

“But it’s phenomenal and just shows his commitment to the club.

“To play anywhere for 400 games is excellent and to do it at the level Murray has is even better.

“His form has been terrific and he’s been one of the reasons behind the improvement we have shown lately.”

A real moment

The midfielder, who was lured to Perth in a bargain £30,000 deal from Livingston along with former skipper Dave Mackay 12 years ago, saw his testimonial year plans wrecked by the pandemic.

And, while Callum Davidson insists he’s not sentimental when it comes to team selections, he was thrilled his namesake bagged a Scottish Cup medal during the Saints’ iconic double-winning campaign.

Particularly so, after missing out on the 2014 win and the League Cup triumphs.

“Murray has missed out with injury in the past but that is always down to the way he plays,” continued Davidson.

“He throws himself into tackles and is so committed that he comes off worse at times, but that’s what he’s all about as a player.

“It’s that incredible attitude that has driven him on to be with St Johnstone so long.

“Murray has been one of the major players for this club over the last decade. So it was so important he was there and on the pitch when we won the Scottish Cup.

“I’m not really sentimental as a manager but that was a real moment because he’s been such a big part of the club’s history.”