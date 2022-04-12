St Johnstone are already pressure-hardened, says Callum Davidson, and now they can see if the same applies to others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone are already pressure-hardened, says Callum Davidson, and now they can see if the same applies to others

By Eric Nicolson
April 12 2022, 10.26pm
Callum Davidson wants to turn up the heat on relegation rivals.
Callum Davidson wants to turn up the heat on relegation rivals.

St Johnstone are already pressure-hardened, according to manager Callum Davidson.

Now the post-split fixtures will give them the opportunity to see if the same applies to relegation rivals who have dropped out of the Premiership mid-table comfort zone.

The Perth boss believes his team can widen the basement battle out from a two-way one.

And should they succeed in doing so, their experience of life looking up at the rest of the league will stand them in good stead.

“All five games will be difficult because the pressure is on,” said Davidson, whose side face Dundee first and then St Mirren. “And that’s the same for the teams above us too.

“They are all winnable but we know they will be difficult to play in.

“We have a chance to drag the teams above us into it and that’s what we wanted to do a few months ago.

“We have handled the pressure well so far.

“We are hardened to it now and we have to keep that going over the next five games.

“Now we want to make it pressure football for the teams above us and if we can go on a little run in the bottom six we’d do that.”

Celtic defeat won’t knock them off course

As disappointing as Saints’ performance at Parkhead was on Saturday, Davidson is confident that the 7-0 defeat won’t be a momentum-breaker.

“If you take away the Celtic game then we’re in decent form,” he added.

“Obviously we’d like to be higher up the table and have more points on the board.

“But there was a stage Dundee and ourselves were well adrift – and we were bottom for a long time.

“So we have given ourselves a chance of getting out of it.

“We need to win games if we’re going to have the teams above us getting nervous and looking over their shoulders.

“If we can apply that pressure then they might start making mistakes. That’s the position we want to put ourselves in.

“The spirit among the lads has been excellent and even though we had a tough afternoon against Celtic, that won’t affect us.

“We will put that game to one side and focus on the job in hand, which is winning as many of the last five games as we can.

“The Celtic game was a sore one. We were disappointed the way we lost the goals.

“Celtic come out and try to get on top of you quickly and when they’re being as clinical as they were, it’s always going to be a long afternoon.

“We didn’t match them the way we wanted and that was disappointing but we just have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

St Johnstone's Nadir Ciftci arrives at Celtic Park to watch from the stand.
St Johnstone’s Nadir Ciftci arrives at Celtic Park to watch from the stand.

Davidson revealed that an ankle injury kept Nadir Ciftci out of the Celtic match but the former Dundee United man will soon return to training.

“He tried to train through it but it was too sore so he missed the Celtic game,” he said.

“We expect him back in training this week.

“We’ll have a tough week’s training getting ready for the post-split games.”

