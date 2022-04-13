St Johnstone and Canada star David Wotherspoon takes big step forward in knee injury recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone and Canada star David Wotherspoon takes big step forward in knee injury recovery

By Eric Nicolson
April 13 2022, 10.26pm Updated: April 14 2022, 9.15am
St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon at Celtic Park.
St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon at Celtic Park.

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon has taken a major step forward on the road to recovery after his season-ending knee surgery, Callum Davidson has revealed.

A picture of the three-time cup winner returning to the McDiarmid Park training ground on Friday went down very well with Saints fans on social media.

And Davidson has confirmed that Wotherspoon, who ruptured his ACL in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic, is “running again”.

Now his goal will be to get back in a Saints shirt at the start of next season and a Canadian one in the Qatar World Cup.

“Spoony has started running again, which is great news,” said Davidson.

“He is desperate to get back out there again because he’s been in the gym with Craig Bryson and he’s been hammering him!

“He’s been doing a lot of fitness work and now he’s ready to start doing other things.

“Spoony is desperate to be back as quickly as possible – he’s got to get fit and playing again for us if he’s going to make the Canada World Cup squad.

“Craig is back on the training pitch as well so hopefully he will play some part in the run-in.”

Big support needed at Dens

Saints’ next task is beating local rivals Dundee when the Premiership season resumes a week on Saturday.

It’s bottom v second bottom and an opportunity to all but end the Dark Blues’ hopes of survival, as well as raising hopes that the Perth side may yet reach the safety of 10th in the table.

It’s also an opportunity to give their supporters a day to remember in a season to forget.

“The game at Dens on the first day will be a great one for the fans,” said Davidson.

“They always love going to Dundee and I’m sure we will take a big following up the road with us.

The St Johnstone fans have been praised by manager Callum Davidson.
The St Johnstone fans have been praised by manager Callum Davidson.

“The supporters have been magnificent since the turn of the year.

“They have backed us all the way even when things haven’t been going for us.

“That’s what you need in this situation.

“You need everyone pulling in the same direction.

“You can’t have people on their own, doing their own things – you need everyone at the club fighting together.

“The fans have helped us get three points at times this season and we want them with us again at Dens Park.”

St Johnstone’s bouncebackability – how have the Perth side responded to Celtic and Rangers thrashings down the years?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]