St Johnstone and Canada star David Wotherspoon takes big step forward in knee injury recovery

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon has taken a major step forward on the road to recovery after his season-ending knee surgery, Callum Davidson has revealed.

A picture of the three-time cup winner returning to the McDiarmid Park training ground on Friday went down very well with Saints fans on social media.

And Davidson has confirmed that Wotherspoon, who ruptured his ACL in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic, is “running again”.

Now his goal will be to get back in a Saints shirt at the start of next season and a Canadian one in the Qatar World Cup.

“Spoony has started running again, which is great news,” said Davidson.

“He is desperate to get back out there again because he’s been in the gym with Craig Bryson and he’s been hammering him!

“He’s been doing a lot of fitness work and now he’s ready to start doing other things.

“Spoony is desperate to be back as quickly as possible – he’s got to get fit and playing again for us if he’s going to make the Canada World Cup squad.

“Craig is back on the training pitch as well so hopefully he will play some part in the run-in.”

Big support needed at Dens

Saints’ next task is beating local rivals Dundee when the Premiership season resumes a week on Saturday.

It’s bottom v second bottom and an opportunity to all but end the Dark Blues’ hopes of survival, as well as raising hopes that the Perth side may yet reach the safety of 10th in the table.

It’s also an opportunity to give their supporters a day to remember in a season to forget.

“The game at Dens on the first day will be a great one for the fans,” said Davidson.

“They always love going to Dundee and I’m sure we will take a big following up the road with us.

“The supporters have been magnificent since the turn of the year.

“They have backed us all the way even when things haven’t been going for us.

“That’s what you need in this situation.

“You need everyone pulling in the same direction.

“You can’t have people on their own, doing their own things – you need everyone at the club fighting together.

“The fans have helped us get three points at times this season and we want them with us again at Dens Park.”