St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants composure and calm as well as fire and fight against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants composure and calm as well as fire and fight against Dundee

By Eric Nicolson
April 20 2022, 7.00am
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will demand fire and fight in Saturday’s Premiership basement battle at Dens Park.

But he will also call for composure and calm.

And the Perth boss is confident that if his players marry heart with head, they’ll get their post-split run-in off to a weekend flier.

“Sometimes tactics become less important than desire when you are in this position,” said Davidson. “And what I have been pleased with is the desire and attitude of the players.

“There is still loads of hard work to be done though and everyone is aware how much is at stake in the next few weeks.

“We want to make a fast start, be positive and not let their fans get behind them.

“What I’ll be telling the players is we need to play with calm heads.

“You want your head nice and calm but have fire in your belly at the same time.

“We have to go about our business the right way – fire and fight, but being composed and disciplined as well.

“It’s a huge game for us in terms of hopefully getting to where we want to be.

“I would imagine it will be a pretty feisty contest.”

Training ground buzz

Davidson likes to see the Saints players show they have a sense of the importance of a big match in the build-up.

And he was happy to report, as in cup semi-final and final weeks of the recent past, the signs on the training ground are there.

“We have parked the Celtic game and are now looking forward to five huge games,” said Davidson.

“Everyone who had been carrying knocks is fit and there’s a real buzz about training.

“The lads know where we are. We have been doing this since Christmas and know the pressure involved.

“We were five points behind Dundee at one stage and now we go there for a massive game.

“It’s probably slightly more important for them given where they are but we will both be going into it trying to get the three points.

“Everyone is raring to go this weekend.

Action from the last game against Dundee.
Action from the last game against Dundee.

“The last time we played Dundee it was nervy for both teams. We were not in a good position back then.

“But we have been happy with the way we have responded since then and we want to keep that going over the next five games.”

All quiet with McGhee

Davidson and Dundee manager Mark McGhee were part of the same Scotland coaching set-up a few years ago but, as expected, communication between the two has dried up of late.

“Mark and I won’t be speaking this week,” he said.

“He’s someone I have a huge amount of respect for and I loved working with him and Gordon (Strachan) at Scotland.

“They’re both very experienced. They’ve seen it and done it all in the game.

“Mark is a great character. He’ll have his team up for the game and motivated.

“They’ll come out fighting like his teams always do.

“I have watched their recent games and they’re definitely battling, just like we all are, because everyone wants to be safe and able to relax.

“After the game Mark and I will have a chat. One of us will be happy and the other disappointed – but that’s football.”

Jason Kerr: St Johnstone can roll back years with another famous ‘old-school’ win against Dundee at Dens Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]