Shaun Rooney: St Johnstone legend hits Opta CAREER high as prospect grows of becoming Perth talisman AGAIN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Shaun Rooney: St Johnstone legend hits Opta CAREER high as prospect grows of becoming Perth talisman AGAIN

By Eric Nicolson
April 25 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 25 2022, 5.51pm
St Johnstone talisman, Shaun Rooney.
St Johnstone talisman, Shaun Rooney.

We’ll know in a few weeks if St Johnstone’s draw at Dens Park will fall into the ‘point gained’ or ‘two dropped’ category.

What we do know already, though, is that at half-time of the bottom v second bottom of the Premiership clash, the Perth side were staring down the barrel of a calamitous result.

Game-changers were needed and, as Callum Davidson rightly pointed out post-match, Shaun Rooney stepped up.

Courier Sport drills down into the Hampden hero’s performance against Dundee, particularly in the second half, and discovers that the Hampden hero reached a career high in a major facet of football.

Here, there and everywhere

Davidson’s half-time substitution of Tom Sang for Dan Cleary turned out to be key to Saints establishing control in the contest and cancelling out Jordan Marshall’s opening goal.

Even more important than the contribution of Sang (who played very well) at right wing-back was Rooney’s display at right centre-half in the central defensive three.

The 25-year-old became far more involved in the match.

His number of touches increased from 26 in the opening period to 39 after the break and Rooney’s second half Opta heat map shows that he was a player off the leash and on the charge.

Shaun Rooney's second half Opta heat map against Dundee.
Shaun Rooney’s second half Opta heat map against Dundee.

Top in 12 categories

Rooney hasn’t written his name over a game all season like he did on Saturday.

He certainly hasn’t been as high up the Opta statistics in as many categories

The former Dunfermline and Inverness Caley Thistle man was top for Saints in no fewer than 12 departments.

They were –

Goals – 1

xG (expected goals) – 0.53

Shaun Rooney's attacking Opta statistics against Dundee.
Shaun Rooney’s attacking Opta statistics against Dundee.

Shots – 4

Shots in the box – 4

Big chances – 1

Touches in the box – 5

Final third entries – 10

Shaun Rooney's Opta distribution numbers.
Shaun Rooney’s Opta distribution numbers.

Passes in the final third – 16

Dribbles – 2

Successful dribbles – 1

Possession won – 11

The Opta possession statistics for Shaun Rooney at Dens Park.
The Opta possession statistics for Shaun Rooney at Dens Park.

Saints career high

The area with greatest room for improvement as far as Rooney is concerned is his distribution.

The passing accuracy percentage for his two seasons as a top-flight player show a slight improvement but the average is still in the 50s – 58% this campaign compared to last term’s 56%.

Shaun Rooney's Opta passing statistics for the 2020/21 season.
Shaun Rooney’s Opta passing statistics for the 2020/21 season.
This season's Opta passing accuracy percentage for Shaun Rooney has risen.
This season’s Opta passing accuracy percentage for Shaun Rooney has risen.

In that context, the 82% he hit at Dens is a hugely encouraging and significant milestone.

In fact, it’s a career high.

Never before has he got into the 80s for a full game of Premiership football.

The 88% against Livingston in October is a red herring because he only played for 22 minutes before being forced off with an ankle injury.

The closest to Saturday’s total was 74% versus Ross County last March.

Staying 80-plus would be unrealistic but if Rooney can average in the 70s for the remainder of the season, he can be expected to have a Jason Kerr-type influence on the Saints team from the right side of the back three.

The force of nature

Rooney’s inspirational qualities need little explaining.

Two winning goals in cup finals will almost certainly never be matched by a St Johnstone player as long as football is played.

Apart from an opener against Celtic last season that didn’t prevent Saints from losing in the end, every goal he has scored has meant something – usually a lot.

Against Dunfermline, Hibs and Livingston in the League Cup last season; against Livingston in a 2-1 league victory; the Scottish Cup final; and two at Dens Park (the League Cup quarter-final and Saturday) this season.

The Rooney factor runs deeper than just goals, though.

No other Saints player wears his heart on his sleeve or connects with the supporters quite like him.

The surging defence-into-attack run early in the second half before releasing Sang energised his team-mates and the 2,000 fans in the ground.

Rooney the defender and creator will be vital to Saints’ hopes of avoiding relegation but so too will Rooney the talisman.

ERIC NICOLSON: There were shades of grey in St Johnstone’s stick or twist dilemma at Dens but against St Mirren it will be black and white

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]