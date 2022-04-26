St Johnstone star Callum Booth only returned from Covid-19 absence 24 hours before Dundee game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Callum Booth only returned from Covid-19 absence 24 hours before Dundee game

By Eric Nicolson
April 26 2022, 10.26pm Updated: April 27 2022, 4.52pm
Callum Booth in action against Dundee.
Callum Booth in action against Dundee.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has praised Callum Booth for his “fantastic shift” at Dens Park after only returning to training from a Covid-19 absence the day before the clash with Dundee.

Davidson admitted that the prospects of his only fit left-back being available for selection were looking bleak 24 hours ahead of the crucial Premiership basement battle.

The gamble paid off, though.

And lasting 90 minutes on a hot spring afternoon was a testament to Booth’s mental strength and physical application.

“Callum Booth had Covid and had missed training for 10 days,” Davidson revealed.

“We had to play him for the full 90 minutes and it’s a great credit to his character that he was able to do that for the team.

“After training on Friday I was unsure whether he’d be able to play.

“That was his first training session.

“It wasn’t looking good to be honest.

“But we made the decision on Saturday morning and he put in a fantastic shift.”

Likes a tackle

Cammy MacPherson came off the bench when Saints were pushing hard for an equaliser.

And he’s made a strong case to be a starter against former club St Mirren this weekend.

“Cammy did well when he came on,” said Davidson.

“He’s likes a tackle and will put his body on the line.

“Obviously he’s coming up against his former club but that won’t be an issue if he plays.

Cammy MacPherson in action against Dundee.
Cammy MacPherson made an impact off the bench against Dundee.

“He’s itching to get a start.

“The boys in midfield have been really good and he’s had to be patient.

“There’s a big future ahead of him and I’m delighted that I’ve now got depth in my squad that allows me to bring players like Cammy on.

“I thought he did very well.”

Meanwhile, it should be the same squad available to Davidson on Saturday.

“Murray (Davidson) and Callum (Hendry) both had knocks at the weekend,” he reported. “But everybody should be fine apart from the guys with long-term injuries.”

Shaun Rooney: St Johnstone legend hits Opta CAREER high as prospect grows of becoming Perth talisman AGAIN

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]