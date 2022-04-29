Shaun Rooney’s personality will be key to St Johnstone’s survival, says Jamie McCart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Shaun Rooney’s personality will be key to St Johnstone’s survival, says Jamie McCart

By Eric Nicolson
April 29 2022, 7.30am
Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart.
In so many ways the current season has been the polar opposite for St Johnstone of the one that preceded it.

Double cup winners have become relegation scrappers.

But one thing that hasn’t altered, according to Jamie McCart, is Shaun Rooney’s infectious enthusiasm.

And neither has his importance to the team.

“I’ve known him for years and he’ll never change whatever the situation is,” said McCart, who was a team-mate and flat-mate of Rooney’s at Inverness before the pair made their moves to Perth.

“If you’d seen him the day after the Scottish Cup final you wouldn’t have noticed a difference between how he was the day after we went bottom of the table at St Mirren.

“That’s just the way he is.

“That sort of personality can be so important in a dressing room to lift spirits.

“Maybe don’t ask Callum Booth, mind you. I think Rooney gets on his nerves!”

Set-piece powerhouse

Rooney made his biggest on-pitch impact since the two Hampden winners when he helped transform last weekend’s clash with Dundee, scoring the Dens Park equaliser.

“Now he’s back to fitness he gives the team a massive threat from set-pieces, as he showed on Saturday,” said McCart.

“He’s got personality off the pitch and on it.

“You always hear him whether he’s shouting at players or at the referee.

“He can use his assets in that central role as well as out wide, which he showed against Dundee.

“He was a miss when he was out with his ankle injury.

“It would be great if we can keep the core of the team fit for the last few games, and he’s definitely part of that.

“If that happens, we’ve got a good chance.”

