St Johnstone 0-1 St Mirren: Saints blow their big chance with poor display in defeat to Buddies

It will be play-offs at best for St Johnstone after the Perth side blew their big chance to turn up the heat on St Mirren.

The 1-0 win for the Buddies, combined with Aberdeen’s victory against Dundee, makes it all but impossible for Saints to catch either side.

Greg Kiltie scored the decisive goal early in the second half.

Alex Gogic was able to drive through the heart of the hosts’ midfield and put the ball through to Alex Greive, whose cut-back was clinically finished off by Kiltie.

With so much at stake, Saints failed to deliver.

Jak Alnwick isn’t used to games of football being as comfortable as this.

The nearest Callum Davidson’s men came to scoring was a low Callum Hendry strike that just missed the far post in the first half.

There was next to nothing in the second half, though – and no shots on target in the whole match.

A stoppage time Jamie McCart header was as good as it got – a case of far too little and too late if ever there was one.