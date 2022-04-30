St Johnstone 0-1 St Mirren: Saints blow their big chance with poor display in defeat to Buddies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone 0-1 St Mirren: Saints blow their big chance with poor display in defeat to Buddies

By Eric Nicolson
April 30 2022, 4.58pm
Greg Kiltie scores for St Mirren.
It will be play-offs at best for St Johnstone after the Perth side blew their big chance to turn up the heat on St Mirren.

The 1-0 win for the Buddies, combined with Aberdeen’s victory against Dundee, makes it all but impossible for Saints to catch either side.

Greg Kiltie scored the decisive goal early in the second half.

Alex Gogic was able to drive through the heart of the hosts’ midfield and put the ball through to Alex Greive, whose cut-back was clinically finished off by Kiltie.

Greg Kiltie gives Zander Clark no chance.
With so much at stake, Saints failed to deliver.

Jak Alnwick isn’t used to games of football being as comfortable as this.

The nearest Callum Davidson’s men came to scoring was a low Callum Hendry strike that just missed the far post in the first half.

There was next to nothing in the second half, though – and no shots on target in the whole match.

A stoppage time Jamie McCart header was as good as it got – a case of far too little and too late if ever there was one.

