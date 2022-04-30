St Johnstone were ‘miles off it’ against St Mirren, Callum Davidson admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
St Johnstone were ‘miles off it’ against St Mirren, Callum Davidson admits

By Eric Nicolson
April 30 2022, 6.50pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has admitted his team were “miles off it” as they slumped to a dispiriting defeat to St Mirren.

The Perth side had the chance to close to within two points of their opponents but the McDiarmid Park performance was well below the standard required for a game of that significance.

There were no shots on target for Davidson’s side in the whole match and the Buddies were the team which rose to the occasion.

“It was very disappointing,” said the Saints boss.

“I knew it was going to be about first contacts and winning second balls. We didn’t do that.

“That was the biggest disappointment. We’ve been good lately but today we were miles off it.

Alex Gogic and Tom Sang go head to head.
Alex Gogic and Tom Sang go head to head.

“The fight has been there but today it wasn’t.

“There was always going to be one goal in it but again, if you don’t do the basics well, you’re not going to get chances.

“We went a goal down and we didn’t play well enough after that. We didn’t do the right things to put them under pressure.”

‘In our hands’

With St Mirren and Aberdeen now eight points clear of Saints with only three games left, Davidson will now need to make sure his players do enough to keep Dundee at bay and then, hopefully, emerge with their top flight status intact through the play-offs.

“Today was another game like Ross County where we were trying to catch a team above us and unfortunately we haven’t,” he added.

“But compared to January when we were five or six points behind, it’s in our hands now to stay in the league.”

St Johnstone 0-1 St Mirren: Saints blow their big chance with poor display in defeat to Buddies

