Zander Clark: Dundee United approach confirmed by St Johnstone boss – but keeper will have other options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Zander Clark: Dundee United approach confirmed by St Johnstone boss – but keeper will have other options

By Eric Nicolson
May 3 2022, 10.26pm
St Johnstone's Zander Clark is wanted by Dundee United.
St Johnstone's Zander Clark is wanted by Dundee United.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed Dundee United have made an official approach to speak to Zander Clark.

But the Perth boss expects it to be a crowded field when it comes to signing the Scotland squad international in the summer, with the pull of following Jason Kerr and Ali McCann across the border likely to be strong.

And, much more importantly in the here and now, next season uncertainty won’t impact Clark’s performance level as Saints seek to secure their Premiership status.

“United have made contact,” said Davidson.

“We knew there would be interest in Zander.

“He’ll have options in Scotland and down south because he’s a very good goalkeeper who has performed unbelievably well.

“He’ll get a good move and obviously I’m hoping it’s on the back of more good performances for St Johnstone.”

All round excellence

Clark has been Saints’ best player this season and his first minute save to deny St Mirren striker Alex Greive on Saturday was proof that his focus is exactly where it needs to be.

“He’s dealt with this situation all year basically,” said Davidson.

“It’s clearly never been a problem – as you can see with his form – and it won’t be now.

“I’ve got no issues with Zander at all. Hopefully he gets the move he deserves.

“If clubs do their homework they’ll see what a top goalkeeper he is.

“He’s a great size, has real presence. His all round game is excellent. It’s not just one thing he’s very good at.

“I think that makes him well suited to English football.”

St Johnstone can’t afford to dwell on St Mirren disappointment, says Zander Clark

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]