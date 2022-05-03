Zander Clark: Dundee United approach confirmed by St Johnstone boss – but keeper will have other options

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed Dundee United have made an official approach to speak to Zander Clark.

But the Perth boss expects it to be a crowded field when it comes to signing the Scotland squad international in the summer, with the pull of following Jason Kerr and Ali McCann across the border likely to be strong.

And, much more importantly in the here and now, next season uncertainty won’t impact Clark’s performance level as Saints seek to secure their Premiership status.

“United have made contact,” said Davidson.

Zander Clark v Dundee United pic.twitter.com/n6e0IrsXCB — St Johnstone F.C. News ✯✯ (@sjfcnews) October 31, 2021

“We knew there would be interest in Zander.

“He’ll have options in Scotland and down south because he’s a very good goalkeeper who has performed unbelievably well.

“He’ll get a good move and obviously I’m hoping it’s on the back of more good performances for St Johnstone.”

All round excellence

Clark has been Saints’ best player this season and his first minute save to deny St Mirren striker Alex Greive on Saturday was proof that his focus is exactly where it needs to be.

“He’s dealt with this situation all year basically,” said Davidson.

“It’s clearly never been a problem – as you can see with his form – and it won’t be now.

“I’ve got no issues with Zander at all. Hopefully he gets the move he deserves.

“If clubs do their homework they’ll see what a top goalkeeper he is.

“He’s a great size, has real presence. His all round game is excellent. It’s not just one thing he’s very good at.

“I think that makes him well suited to English football.”