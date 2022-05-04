St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration

By Eric Nicolson
May 4 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson during the defeat to St Mirren.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson during the defeat to St Mirren.

There was no hiding from the fan frustration and fury after St Johnstone failed to grasp their big opportunity of Premiership salvation against St Mirren.

And Callum Davidson doesn’t need the causes of terrace annoyance pointed out to him.

But the Perth boss stressed that even though reaching the dry land of 10th place in the table now appears beyond them, supporter and player unity can still keep the club afloat in the top flight.

“I can understand it because I was as frustrated as them,” said Davidson, reflecting on the 1-0 defeat that leaves Saints eight points adrift of St Mirren and Aberdeen.

“We all were. Players, staff, fan and directors were all frustrated.

“We were trying to put the team above us under pressure but we didn’t perform.

“That was the most disappointing aspect because we’d worked really hard to get in that position.

“We need the fans to stay with us.

“It’s obviously been a really hard season for a lot of reasons.

“This is the time when we need the supporters to stay with us and help us.

“We didn’t really turn up as a group.

“But we’ve got other games to put it right.

“We can’t let that game put us off course.”

Quality on the ball

Saints had nearly 60% possession at the weekend but failed to turn that into meaningful dominance.

“Our performance was disappointing,” Davidson added.

“We got into positions where we should have kept the ball better and we ended up chasing the game by not doing that.

“Our quality on the ball wasn’t there.

“We need to show a lot more of that in our remaining games.

“We’d been playing well in the main but that performance wasn’t good enough.”

St Johnstone can’t afford to dwell on St Mirren disappointment, says Zander Clark

