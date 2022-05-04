St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was no hiding from the fan frustration and fury after St Johnstone failed to grasp their big opportunity of Premiership salvation against St Mirren.

And Callum Davidson doesn’t need the causes of terrace annoyance pointed out to him.

But the Perth boss stressed that even though reaching the dry land of 10th place in the table now appears beyond them, supporter and player unity can still keep the club afloat in the top flight.

“I can understand it because I was as frustrated as them,” said Davidson, reflecting on the 1-0 defeat that leaves Saints eight points adrift of St Mirren and Aberdeen.

“We all were. Players, staff, fan and directors were all frustrated.

“We were trying to put the team above us under pressure but we didn’t perform.

“That was the most disappointing aspect because we’d worked really hard to get in that position.

“We need the fans to stay with us.

“It’s obviously been a really hard season for a lot of reasons.

“This is the time when we need the supporters to stay with us and help us.

“We didn’t really turn up as a group.

“But we’ve got other games to put it right.

“We can’t let that game put us off course.”

Quality on the ball

Saints had nearly 60% possession at the weekend but failed to turn that into meaningful dominance.

“Our performance was disappointing,” Davidson added.

“We got into positions where we should have kept the ball better and we ended up chasing the game by not doing that.

“Our quality on the ball wasn’t there.

“We need to show a lot more of that in our remaining games.

“We’d been playing well in the main but that performance wasn’t good enough.”