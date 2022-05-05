St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson considering changes at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson considering changes at Livingston

By Eric Nicolson
May 5 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has opted for continuity in his team selection of late.

But that may not be the case at Livingston this weekend.

“I might make a few changes because there are boys chomping at the bit to get in the team,” he said.

“I’ve got good options.

“We know what we’re going to be up against on Saturday.

“It’s about matching them physically and being better on the ball.”

Mental toughness

One thing that won’t alter now that the play-offs are Saints’ only realistic route to Premiership safety is the “mental toughness” that will be required.

“The last game has shifted the goalposts a bit in terms of what we can aim for,” said Davidson.

“We need to make sure we finish 11th and then we can take whatever comes our way if we’re in the play-offs.

“It’s about regrouping and staying positive.

“It’s been about mental toughness for the last few months.

“We’ve had disappointing games in that time but I think the bigger picture shows that we’ve proved we’ve got that.

“It’s not a great position we’re in just now but we managed to dig ourselves out of an even deeper hole in the run up to the split.”

