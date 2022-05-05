St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson considering changes at Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has opted for continuity in his team selection of late.

But that may not be the case at Livingston this weekend.

“I might make a few changes because there are boys chomping at the bit to get in the team,” he said.

“I’ve got good options.

“We know what we’re going to be up against on Saturday.

“It’s about matching them physically and being better on the ball.”

Mental toughness

One thing that won’t alter now that the play-offs are Saints’ only realistic route to Premiership safety is the “mental toughness” that will be required.

“The last game has shifted the goalposts a bit in terms of what we can aim for,” said Davidson.

“We need to make sure we finish 11th and then we can take whatever comes our way if we’re in the play-offs.

“It’s about regrouping and staying positive.

“It’s been about mental toughness for the last few months.

“We’ve had disappointing games in that time but I think the bigger picture shows that we’ve proved we’ve got that.

“It’s not a great position we’re in just now but we managed to dig ourselves out of an even deeper hole in the run up to the split.”