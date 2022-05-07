St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson insists Perth side haven’t seen off Dundee yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson insists Perth side haven’t seen off Dundee yet

By Eric Nicolson
May 7 2022, 7.16pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insisted St Johnstone don’t yet have 11th place in the Premiership sewn up.

After his team earned a point at Livingston and Dundee lost to St Mirren, a six-point gap was opened up between the two Tayside clubs, with Saints enjoying a goal difference cushion of seven.

Dens Park boss Mark McGhee believes the automatic relegation battle has been won and lost but Davidson is taking nothing for granted.

“No, it’s not over,” he said.

“I’m not that type of person.

“We need to make sure we go and put in a performance against Aberdeen.

“I want good performances between now and the end of the season.

“If we get to the play-offs, we need to make sure we’re in a confident mood and the players believe in what we’re doing.”

Much happier

Saints are still in a perilous position, of course, and the performance level bar was set low against St Mirren seven days earlier but Davidson believes the West Lothian display was a step in the right direction.

“From last week to this week’s performance, I’m a lot happier,” he said.

“I thought we tried to play. We tried to get on the ball and move it and cause Livingston problems.

“It was always going to be a tough one coming here.

“I don’t like losing when we don’t have a go and don’t play well enough, and that happened last week. I was really disappointed last week but pleased with the reaction of the players today.

St Johnstone's Glenn Middleton scores.
St Johnstone’s Glenn Middleton scores.

“We scored a great goal but at the end we’ve got to play the ball forward a lot more. We allowed the ball to come in the box.

“That goal might be relevant – we need to make sure we now get two good results.”

Davidson added: “From where we were in January, we wanted to get to 10th.

“That’s not happening, so now it’s about how we stay in this league.

“St Johnstone don’t have a divine right to be in this league. We’re working extremely hard because we’re desperate to do it.”

