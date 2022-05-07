St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson insists Perth side haven’t seen off Dundee yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson insisted St Johnstone don’t yet have 11th place in the Premiership sewn up.

After his team earned a point at Livingston and Dundee lost to St Mirren, a six-point gap was opened up between the two Tayside clubs, with Saints enjoying a goal difference cushion of seven.

Dens Park boss Mark McGhee believes the automatic relegation battle has been won and lost but Davidson is taking nothing for granted.

“No, it’s not over,” he said.

“I’m not that type of person.

“We need to make sure we go and put in a performance against Aberdeen.

“I want good performances between now and the end of the season.

“If we get to the play-offs, we need to make sure we’re in a confident mood and the players believe in what we’re doing.”

Much happier

Saints are still in a perilous position, of course, and the performance level bar was set low against St Mirren seven days earlier but Davidson believes the West Lothian display was a step in the right direction.

“From last week to this week’s performance, I’m a lot happier,” he said.

“I thought we tried to play. We tried to get on the ball and move it and cause Livingston problems.

“It was always going to be a tough one coming here.

“I don’t like losing when we don’t have a go and don’t play well enough, and that happened last week. I was really disappointed last week but pleased with the reaction of the players today.

“We scored a great goal but at the end we’ve got to play the ball forward a lot more. We allowed the ball to come in the box.

“That goal might be relevant – we need to make sure we now get two good results.”

Davidson added: “From where we were in January, we wanted to get to 10th.

“That’s not happening, so now it’s about how we stay in this league.

“St Johnstone don’t have a divine right to be in this league. We’re working extremely hard because we’re desperate to do it.”