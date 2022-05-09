Callum Booth played through the pain barrier for St Johnstone with Achilles injury and hasn’t been ruled out for the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Booth played through the pain barrier for St Johnstone with Achilles injury and hasn’t been ruled out for the season

By Eric Nicolson
May 9 2022, 10.26pm
St Johnstone's Callum Booth has an Achilles injury.
St Johnstone's Callum Booth has an Achilles injury.

Callum Booth played through the pain barrier for St Johnstone at the weekend with an injured Achilles, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

And, even though the former Dundee United and Hibs defender was only able to last for an hour of the Livingston match, the Perth boss hasn’t given up hope he can feature again this season.

“Callum was struggling,” said Davidson, whose other left wing-back, Tony Gallacher, won’t be back until next term.

“His Achilles has flared up.

“We took the gamble to play him because it was a game we needed to take something from.

“He took painkillers and all credit to him for playing.

“He was feeling it in the first half and it came to the point when we had to take him off.

“If we do get to the play-offs hopefully he’ll be available.”

James Brown replaced Booth and it was the Englishman’s cross a few minutes later that led to Glenn Middleton’s opening goal.

He might not be left-footed but Davidson talked-up Brown’s credentials for the wing-back role on that side of the pitch.

“James has come up with a real bit of quality to set-up the goal that Glenn finished off really well,” he said.

“I do think James can be a really good left-back.

“We’ve played him there in practice matches and he’s comfortable there, which isn’t the case with all right-backs.

“We did talk about what he should do in that sort of situation – take a touch and whip it in.

“It was a great cross.

“James picked up the pace of the game straight away. His last game was at Celtic.

“It’s about being ready to come on and make a difference when you’re called upon and James has done that at the weekend.”

‘Excellent’ Stevie May

Another player who caught the eye on Saturday was Stevie May, selected to start a match for the first time since early February.

“I thought Stevie was excellent,” said Davidson.

“He hasn’t started for a while but he’s trained unbelievably well and he looked to me as if he was desperate to play.

“That’s one of the reasons he was picked.

“I know what I’m going to get off Stevie.”

One of May’s key roles in the team is to be Saints’ pressing trigger.

“We talked about the right times to go and press,” said Davidson. “When somebody sets the tempo everybody else has to go and follow.

“When he does it, the rest have to go with him or you get gaps.

“I thought we did that a lot better on Saturday and kept the ball more. When we did lose it we could set the press better.

“Callum (Hendry) did it as well. It’s not as big a part of his game but he did it for the team.

“Livingston swarm the middle of the pitch and I thought we moved the ball down the sides well.

“In the end we were disappointed not to get the win.”

Davidson admitted that Dundee playing (against Hibs) a day earlier than Saints (against Aberdeen) will inform his team selection for Wednesday night’s penultimate Premiership fixture.

“We’ll see what the result is at Dens and from that we’ll make our decision on the team,” he said.

“We’ll also see who’s OK after playing on the astroturf. Usually it takes an extra day to recover.”

3 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May takes his chance and substitutes make an impact

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]