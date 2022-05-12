Brighton release former St Johnstone loan defender Lars Dendoncker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former St Johnstone loan defender Lars Dendoncker has been released by Brighton.

The young centre-back, who made seven appearances for Saints before his one-year deal was cut short in January, is now a free agent, according to The Athletic.

Central defender Lars Dendoncker has been released by Brighton.

The 21-year-old Belgian, younger brother of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, made seven appearances on loan to Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone this season before he was recalled in January. #BHAFC — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) May 12, 2022

Dendoncker, signed on deadline day after Jason Kerr was sold to Wigan Athletic, made his Perth debut in the 3-1 league victory over Dundee.

He made four other starts for Callum Davidson’s side, the last being the Boxing Day loss to Celtic.