ICT defender Danny Devine has red card appeal rejected and will NOT play against St Johnstone in play-off first leg

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have failed in their bid to ensure Danny Devine is available for the first leg of their Premiership play-off final against St Johnstone.

The Caley Jags defender was controversially red-carded in Friday night’s penalty shoot-out victory over Arbroath.

But now that the SFA have rejected their appeal, he and ex-Saint Wallace Duffy will both serve one-match suspensions.

Manager Billy Dodds will also likely be without Shane Sutherland, who was injured at Gayfield.

Inverness have reacted with fury to the Devine decision.

Club Statement: Danny Devine Appeal pic.twitter.com/f6KFSH7RnE — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 18, 2022

A statement read: “We are astonished to report that our appeal against Danny Devine’s red card v Arbroath has been turned down by the three person SFA Fast Track Tribunal panel and Danny will now be forced to miss the first leg of the Premiership Play-off Final.

“We mentioned in our statement on Monday that we would also have appealed the incredible red card decision given by the match referee against Wallace Duffy, who is also now out of the first leg Play-off Final but that the rules did not allow for this.

“Everyone at ICTFC is shocked and dismayed that despite widespread universal condemnation of both red cards from all across the game on the night and in the days since Friday’s game, that due to these decisions, we will once again be made to suffer in our efforts to gain promotion.

“The management, the players, the staff and just as importantly, the Caley Jag support will now need to pull together over the next two crucial games to show that just as on Friday night in Arbroath, we won’t turn away from our target no matter the challenges we face or the unjust adversity forced upon us.”