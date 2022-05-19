Callum Davidson reveals traits St Johnstone MUST display to get play-off job done in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson reveals traits St Johnstone MUST display to get play-off job done in Inverness

By Eric Nicolson
May 19 2022, 10.27pm
Callum Davidson.
Soaking up setbacks has been par for the course for St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson in a season that has been a stressful one pretty much from start to finish.

And, with a couple of fresh injury issues arising in the McDiarmid Park camp ahead of Friday night’s Premiership play-off final first leg in Inverness, it will be a running theme to the very end.

“Training has been good but I still have doubts over one or two,” Davidson reported. “But I am not going to tell you who they are.

“You’ve got niggles, you’ve got injuries and you’re hoping they’ll be back and you get dealt little blows here and there.

“It’s about how you deal with that as a group.

“We’ve been dealt one or two blows this week that we couldn’t really do anything about.

“Everybody else then has to say: ‘Well, I’m going to step up to the mark and I’m going to make sure that we stay in this league’.”

Set the tone

The winner won’t be decided until Monday night in Perth but Davidson wants to see his team set the tone for the contest in the Highlands.

“It will be quick turnaround,” he said. “A big ask.

“We are going to need the whole squad to get us through this.

“We have a positive mindset.

“We’ve done all our work and it is just about playing with a little bit of courage in these games, being confident in ourselves and knowing it is a game of football where we need to go and perform at our maximum level.

“You need to separate yourself from the emotion and tension.

“It’s a game of football and you’ve got to be calm and make good decisions.

“If you go in there with a frenzied mind, it’s really difficult to do it.

“We just need to calm everything down, make sure we apply ourselves properly and do the right things.

“Hopefully from that we can get the right result.”

On the up

As a rule in these play-offs the Championship team is feeling better about itself than the side that finished second bottom in the top flight.

Davidson hasn’t found it hard to view the play-offs as an opportunity, though.

“If we had got dragged into it, it would be a negative – a downer,” he pointed out.

“But I think we’ve been on the up.

“We couldn’t catch the teams above us – we left too big a gap.

“But we managed to go from 12th to 11th and have given ourselves a chance of staying in the league.

“That’s all we’ve done so far.

“We need to try and finish off the job and make sure we get good results against a very good Inverness team.

“It’s going to be really difficult but I can tell by the attitude of everybody around the place that we’re desperate to stay in the league.

“We’ll go in with calm minds on Friday to try get the result that we want.”

