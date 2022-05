Murray Davidson: ‘Jobs are on the line’ but St Johnstone players can rise to the occasion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play-off football is all new to Murray Davidson.

But high stakes pressure with St Johnstone is very much familiar.

And the veteran Perth midfielder is confident that Callum Davidsonโ€™s squad has the collective strength of character to secure their Premiership status for a 14th year.

โ€œThis is the first season that has been a proper relegation battle,โ€ said the former Scotland international.

“You see the prize at the end of these two games. Weโ€™ve got every confidence we can stay in the league.

โ€œSome people will probably say it is more important than cup finals.

โ€œIn cup finals itโ€™s all excitement and you only really have something to gain.

โ€œBut this is the first season where itโ€™s pretty black and white. We are fighting to stay in the league.

โ€œThereโ€™s a different type of pressure that comes with that.โ€

Jobs in the line

Davidson added: โ€œThis team has shown over the years that we can deal with big games. We need to do it again.

โ€œYou are trying to stay in the league. Peopleโ€™s jobs are on the line. There is no getting away from that.

โ€œBut as a player you canโ€™t think of that. You need to try and keep your Premiership status.

โ€œWhen you sit down and think about it, it is a huge game for lots of obvious reasons that I donโ€™t need to go into.

โ€œThere have been cup finals, European games but this is a completely different pressure. Everyone knows itโ€™s a big game.

โ€œWe need to do the positives from periods this season over two games and make sure we are still a Premiership team.โ€

Support is noticed

The Saints fans have stuck with the side through an atypical slog of a season.

Well over 1,000 of them will be travelling up to Inverness.

โ€œThere have been a lot more successful periods through the years but the backing from the fans home and away has been great,โ€ said Davidson.

โ€œThe more fans, the more backing, the better. Over the last four or five months the fans have been brilliant.

๐˜ผ ๐™ˆ๐™€๐™Ž๐™Ž๐˜ผ๐™‚๐™€ ๐™๐™๐™Š๐™ˆ ๐™Š๐™๐™ ๐˜พ๐˜ผ๐™‹๐™๐˜ผ๐™„๐™‰ A message from our captain ahead of our play-off games. It all starts this Friday. We need you ๐Ÿ‘Š Let's do this. Get tickets now ๐ŸŽŸhttps://t.co/qkyk0FxFPa#SJFC | #COYS | @spfl | @_LiamGordon pic.twitter.com/NqlV0ChUVb — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 18, 2022

โ€œThe players notice it.

โ€œThey always make a good atmosphere and they are always singing. It makes a difference.

โ€œWe can see they have put a lot of time and effort into it and all of the players appreciate it.

โ€œHopefully they turn out in their numbers in the next two games.

โ€œItโ€™s one last push from everyone. We are all pulling in the same direction. We all want the same thing and that is to stay in the Premiership.”