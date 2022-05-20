Murray Davidson: ‘Jobs are on the line’ but St Johnstone players can rise to the occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murray Davidson: ‘Jobs are on the line’ but St Johnstone players can rise to the occasion

By Eric Nicolson
May 20 2022, 7.30am
Murray Davidson
Murray Davidson.

Play-off football is all new to Murray Davidson.

But high stakes pressure with St Johnstone is very much familiar.

And the veteran Perth midfielder is confident that Callum Davidson’s squad has the collective strength of character to secure their Premiership status for a 14th year.

“This is the first season that has been a proper relegation battle,” said the former Scotland international.

“You see the prize at the end of these two games. We’ve got every confidence we can stay in the league.

“Some people will probably say it is more important than cup finals.

“In cup finals it’s all excitement and you only really have something to gain.

“But this is the first season where it’s pretty black and white. We are fighting to stay in the league.

“There’s a different type of pressure that comes with that.”

Jobs in the line

Davidson added: “This team has shown over the years that we can deal with big games. We need to do it again.

“You are trying to stay in the league. People’s jobs are on the line. There is no getting away from that.

“But as a player you can’t think of that. You need to try and keep your Premiership status.

“When you sit down and think about it, it is a huge game for lots of obvious reasons that I don’t need to go into.

“There have been cup finals, European games but this is a completely different pressure. Everyone knows it’s a big game.

“We need to do the positives from periods this season over two games and make sure we are still a Premiership team.”

Support is noticed

The Saints fans have stuck with the side through an atypical slog of a season.

Well over 1,000 of them will be travelling up to Inverness.

“There have been a lot more successful periods through the years but the backing from the fans home and away has been great,” said Davidson.

“The more fans, the more backing, the better. Over the last four or five months the fans have been brilliant.

“The players notice it.

“They always make a good atmosphere and they are always singing. It makes a difference.

“We can see they have put a lot of time and effort into it and all of the players appreciate it.

“Hopefully they turn out in their numbers in the next two games.

“It’s one last push from everyone. We are all pulling in the same direction. We all want the same thing and that is to stay in the Premiership.”

