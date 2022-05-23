Liam Gordon: We know what’s needed to keep St Johnstone up – and we’re ready to do it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon: We know what’s needed to keep St Johnstone up – and we’re ready to do it

By Eric Nicolson
May 23 2022, 7.00am
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon will be desperate to keep his side in the Premiership

St Johnstone went from the sublime to the ridiculous in the first leg of their Premiership play-off.

But heads have cleared after Inverness Caledonian Thistle made it a straight winner-takes-all contest at McDiarmid Park for the return fixture.

And Liam Gordon is confident that the Perth side can get back to their “brilliant” best that saw them race into a two-goal lead in the Highlands and secure their top-flight status.

“I don’t really know how we didn’t win on Friday to be fair,” said the Saints captain.

“For the first 65 minutes, I thought we were brilliant but then we concede a goal.

“It’s obviously disappointing looking back at it.

“The boy’s at least three yards offside. That’s in the second phase and there was a head knock before.

“It’s disappointing to lose a goal in that fashion and then they score a worldie free-kick.

“Zander’s not had a save to make.

“He’s just picked the ball out of his net twice.

“But now it’s halfway, 2-2, all to play for in the second leg. We just need to dust ourselves down.

“If we can put in that performance again, and just be more clinical, then we should do well.”

Plenty of positives

Gordon revealed that the leaders in the away dressing room quickly made sure the late collapse in Inverness was put in context and put to bed.

“There are plenty positives to take,” he said. “I was saying to the boys not to be too down.

“Obviously it was a sore one. We didn’t want a draw after being two goals up but that’s football.

“It was 2-0 going on three or four until they scored. It’s a draw at the end of the day and now it’s all to play for.

“After a few words from the manager, Macca, myself and some of the experienced players we made sure we were remaining positive.

“There is so much to play for, so much at stake. Boys can’t have their heads down.

“We need to look at the positives of what we did in the first leg. There are plenty of them. We just need to do it again on Monday and be more clinical to get a result to keep us in the league. Plain and simple.

“We know what it will take and we’re prepared to do that.”

Nobody is better placed to assess the importance of fan power on Monday night than the man who has made the move from terrace to pitch.

“Our supporters been brilliant all season for us,” said Gordon, who made a superb near post interception to prevent an Inverness winner.

Liam Gordon times a sliding tackle to perfection.
“It’s just about that final push now. It’s all to play for.

“We’ve got Inverness at home to stay in the league.

“We know what it’s going to take and with the fans’ backing and support, hopefully we can get that result.

“Nobody wants relegation on their CV, not just me by being a local lad and being a Saints supporter.

“It’s the same for everyone in that changing room.

“It’s in our hands now and it will be a case of how much do we want it?

“We’ll find out on Monday but I’m sure we’ll get the result.”

