ERIC NICOLSON: If St Johnstone live up to Tommy Wright ‘bigger heart’ mantra the golden era won’t end with play-off defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: If St Johnstone live up to Tommy Wright ‘bigger heart’ mantra the golden era won’t end with play-off defeat

By Eric Nicolson
May 23 2022, 6.50am Updated: May 23 2022, 10.41am
St Johnstone need to show heart to see off ICT and keep the golden era going.
St Johnstone need to show heart to see off ICT and keep the golden era going.

Everybody knows what St Johnstone achieved last season.

And everybody knows this campaign has been its ugly sister.

There’s going to be a summer rebuild whatever the outcome.

Some starters on Monday night will be playing their last game in all-blue.

A few will even know their next destination already.

The cup double won’t be tarnished if St Johnstone are relegated.

If anything, going down will actually shine a brighter light on it.

As every year passes without a non-Old Firm club getting close to lifting the League and Scottish Cups within the space of a few months, the otherworldliness of it all will flourish further.

This stand-alone, winners takes the Premiership place play-off second leg isn’t about protecting a legacy.

It’s about a group of players being able to go their separate ways, knowing that they stood up to pressure and adversity, rewarded supporters who have stuck with them and made sure St Johnstone’s golden era didn’t end on their watch.

Callum Davidson has been his own man after following he who could not be followed.

Under his guidance, Saints have reached heights no fan dared dream were possible.

He wouldn’t go wrong quoting his predecessor as the players leave the home dressing room after the referee knocks on the door, though.

“There might be clubs with more money, bigger resources and a bigger support than St Johnstone but none with a bigger heart.”

Live up to that Tommy Wright mantra and a 14th season in the big league beckons.

3 St Johnstone talking points: Why THOSE subs will make Callum Davidson’s team selection easy while Billy Dodds has bigger problems to solve

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]