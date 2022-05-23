ERIC NICOLSON: If St Johnstone live up to Tommy Wright ‘bigger heart’ mantra the golden era won’t end with play-off defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everybody knows what St Johnstone achieved last season.

And everybody knows this campaign has been its ugly sister.

There’s going to be a summer rebuild whatever the outcome.

Some starters on Monday night will be playing their last game in all-blue.

A few will even know their next destination already.

2021 | St Johnstone complete an incredible cup double with a 1-0 defeat of Hibernian at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup Final. Shaun Rooney is the hero once more for Saints, with another cup winning first half header.

The cup double won’t be tarnished if St Johnstone are relegated.

If anything, going down will actually shine a brighter light on it.

As every year passes without a non-Old Firm club getting close to lifting the League and Scottish Cups within the space of a few months, the otherworldliness of it all will flourish further.

This stand-alone, winners takes the Premiership place play-off second leg isn’t about protecting a legacy.

It’s about a group of players being able to go their separate ways, knowing that they stood up to pressure and adversity, rewarded supporters who have stuck with them and made sure St Johnstone’s golden era didn’t end on their watch.

Callum Davidson has been his own man after following he who could not be followed.

Under his guidance, Saints have reached heights no fan dared dream were possible.

He wouldn’t go wrong quoting his predecessor as the players leave the home dressing room after the referee knocks on the door, though.

“There might be clubs with more money, bigger resources and a bigger support than St Johnstone but none with a bigger heart.”

Live up to that Tommy Wright mantra and a 14th season in the big league beckons.