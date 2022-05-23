St Johnstone v Inverness: Here’s where you can watch Premiership play-off final live on TV tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone v Inverness: Here’s where you can watch Premiership play-off final live on TV tonight

By Scott Lorimer
May 23 2022, 10.38am Updated: May 23 2022, 12.57pm
Cammy MacPherson beats Reece MacAlear to the ball during the Premiership Play-Off final first leg.
Cammy MacPherson beats Reece MacAlear to the ball during the Premiership play-off final first leg.

St Johnstone host Inverness Caley Thistle tonight in the Premiership play-offs – and the match is live on TV.

There is everything to play for with the tie poised at 2-2 after the first leg.

Saints raced into a deserved two-goal lead through Shaun Rooney and Melker Hallberg but were pegged back by a late Reece McAlear brace.

Callum Davidson’s side will be desperate to preserve their Premiership status after a disappointing follow-up season to last year’s cup double campaign.

But Inverness, who saw off Partick Thistle and Arbroath, will have the top-flight in their sights.

St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon will be desperate to keep his side in the Premiership

When does the game kick off?

St Johnstone host Inverness Caledonian Thistle at McDiarmid Park on Monday night.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

Sky Sports are showing the game live, with coverage on the Main Event and Football channels from 7pm. The programme finishes at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky: 401 & 403
Virgin Media: 501 & 503
BT (NOW TV): 420 & 422

Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day-pass from Now TV for £11.98.

The BBC Scotland channel is also showing highlights at 11pm on Monday night.

St Johnstone fans during the play-off final first leg in Inverness.
St Johnstone fans during the play-off final first leg in Inverness.

Can I buy tickets?

Those wishing to soak up the atmosphere of the final Scottish football clash of the season still can do so.

St Johnstone fans can buy home end tickets direct from the club website HERE.

Due to SPFL rules, season tickets are not valid for the clash and briefs must be purchased in advance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

