St Johnstone v Inverness: Here’s where you can watch Premiership play-off final live on TV tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone host Inverness Caley Thistle tonight in the Premiership play-offs – and the match is live on TV.

There is everything to play for with the tie poised at 2-2 after the first leg.

Saints raced into a deserved two-goal lead through Shaun Rooney and Melker Hallberg but were pegged back by a late Reece McAlear brace.

Callum Davidson’s side will be desperate to preserve their Premiership status after a disappointing follow-up season to last year’s cup double campaign.

But Inverness, who saw off Partick Thistle and Arbroath, will have the top-flight in their sights.

When does the game kick off?

St Johnstone host Inverness Caledonian Thistle at McDiarmid Park on Monday night.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

Sky Sports are showing the game live, with coverage on the Main Event and Football channels from 7pm. The programme finishes at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky: 401 & 403

Virgin Media: 501 & 503

BT (NOW TV): 420 & 422

Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day-pass from Now TV for £11.98.

The BBC Scotland channel is also showing highlights at 11pm on Monday night.

Can I buy tickets?

Those wishing to soak up the atmosphere of the final Scottish football clash of the season still can do so.

St Johnstone fans can buy home end tickets direct from the club website HERE.

Due to SPFL rules, season tickets are not valid for the clash and briefs must be purchased in advance.