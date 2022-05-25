BREAKING: St Johnstone confirm Shaun Rooney has left to join Fleetwood Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BREAKING: St Johnstone confirm Shaun Rooney has left to join Fleetwood Town

By Eric Nicolson
May 25 2022, 4.15pm Updated: May 25 2022, 4.21pm
Shaun Rooney.
St Johnstone have confirmed that Shaun Rooney has left the club.

An official statement has been released announcing that the double cup-winner is signing for Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town.

Rooney made himself a club legend with his winning goals in both the Betfred and Scottish Cup finals.

More recently, he scored in the first and second legs of the play-off final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle to ensure he left Perth on a high.

The statement read: “St Johnstone can confirm that Shaun Rooney will leave the club at the end of his contract to sign for Fleetwood Town. Shaun wanted to further his career in English football and we thank him for his time and brilliant service.

“He played a pivotal role in our double cup win, scoring both goals in each final and played a significant part in securing our Premiership status in a 6-2 win over Inverness.”

Rooney said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at St Johnstone. They have been the happiest and most successful of my career.

“The memories of scoring in both cup finals will never leave me. The pleasure it gave the St Johnstone supporters was an absolute privilege and an honour for me.

“To round it off by scoring our fourth goal on Monday night will be unforgettable. Getting the chance to celebrate in front of a jumping McDiarmid Park will never leave me.

“However, I want to try my luck down South once again and Fleetwood Town are giving me the opportunity to do so.

“I would like to wish the gaffer (Callum Davidson), the coaching staff, Liam Gordon and the squad, the board and the supporters all the very best for the future.”

Saints put an offer on the table for Rooney to extend his contract but the defender’s mind was made up.

Davidson added: “We wish Shaun all the best at Fleetwood Town.

“He has played a huge part in what has happened at this football club the last two seasons and he gave his all in every game.

“As a manager, we can’t ask for any more than that.”

