BREAKING: St Johnstone confirm Shaun Rooney has left to join Fleetwood Town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have confirmed that Shaun Rooney has left the club.

An official statement has been released announcing that the double cup-winner is signing for Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town.

Rooney made himself a club legend with his winning goals in both the Betfred and Scottish Cup finals.

More recently, he scored in the first and second legs of the play-off final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle to ensure he left Perth on a high.

The statement read: “St Johnstone can confirm that Shaun Rooney will leave the club at the end of his contract to sign for Fleetwood Town. Shaun wanted to further his career in English football and we thank him for his time and brilliant service.

“He played a pivotal role in our double cup win, scoring both goals in each final and played a significant part in securing our Premiership status in a 6-2 win over Inverness.”

𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙐𝙉 𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙔 𝘿𝙀𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙎 St Johnstone can confirm that Saints legend Shaun Rooney will leave the club after his contract expires and join Fleetwood Town. “The memories of scoring in both cup finals will never leave me." Read more here 👇#SJFC | #COYS | @SPFL — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 25, 2022

Rooney said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at St Johnstone. They have been the happiest and most successful of my career.

“The memories of scoring in both cup finals will never leave me. The pleasure it gave the St Johnstone supporters was an absolute privilege and an honour for me.

“To round it off by scoring our fourth goal on Monday night will be unforgettable. Getting the chance to celebrate in front of a jumping McDiarmid Park will never leave me.

“However, I want to try my luck down South once again and Fleetwood Town are giving me the opportunity to do so.

“I would like to wish the gaffer (Callum Davidson), the coaching staff, Liam Gordon and the squad, the board and the supporters all the very best for the future.”

Saints put an offer on the table for Rooney to extend his contract but the defender’s mind was made up.

Shaun Rooney scores the 4th and final goal for St. Johnstone ️👏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0uUD8Lp0pi — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 23, 2022

Davidson added: “We wish Shaun all the best at Fleetwood Town.

“He has played a huge part in what has happened at this football club the last two seasons and he gave his all in every game.

“As a manager, we can’t ask for any more than that.”