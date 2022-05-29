Callum Hendry: Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town keen on signing St Johnstone striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone star Callum Hendy could soon have two offers from England’s League One to weigh up.

Burton Albion have emerged as a club keen to take the 24-year-old striker down south, with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town also likely to throw their hat into the ring.

Saints have made Hendry, whose goals played a huge part in keeping the Perth side in the Premiership, an offer that reflects his elevated status at McDairmid Park since returning from a loan spell at Kilmarnock.

But, as with Shaun Rooney who signed for Fleetwood earlier this week, the pull of English football could be too powerful to resist.

If Hendry leaves, it will be on a high.

He scored nine goals for Saints in the second half of the season, the last of which was in the second leg of the play-off final against Inverness.