Build St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney a statue, says Craig Bryson, and back Callum Davidson to build a new squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Build St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney a statue, says Craig Bryson, and back Callum Davidson to build a new squad

By Eric Nicolson
June 3 2022, 7.00am
Shaun Rooney celebrates his last St Johnstone goal.
Shaun Rooney celebrates his last St Johnstone goal.

There should be a Shaun Rooney statue built in Perth, according to the St Johnstone legend’s double-winning team-mate, Craig Bryson.

After scoring the decisive goals in both of the Hampden Park finals a season ago, the fans’ favourite got himself on the scoresheet at the end of the last campaign when it was a different type of high-stakes pressure in the Premiership play-off.

The big defender leaves McDiarmid Park for Fleetwood a cult hero and Bryson believes his Saints story is beyond compare.

“Shaun will be a massive loss on the playing side,” said the veteran midfielder, himself parting company with the club.

“Off the pitch he was probably the heart and soul of the changing room.

“If we were a bit down or didn’t have a great result, everyone was looking to Shaun to lift the spirits.

“I joked after the Scottish Cup final that there should be a statue of Shaun up in Perth.

“But I was kind of being serious because of what he has done.

“He scored in a quarter-final, semi-final, both finals and now both the play-off games.

“I don’t know too much about St Johnstone’s history but I can’t imagine anyone comes close to doing that.

“He is a great lad and everyone wants him to do well. I hope he goes to Fleetwood and is successful.”

A ‘rebuild job’

With Rooney already gone, Zander Clark set to follow and Callum Hendry and Jamie McCart also out of contract, Saints are in for a summer of transition.

And, in Callum Davidson, Bryson believes the club has the right man at the helm to re-shape the squad and make sure there’s no repeat of the recent relegation battle.

“It looks like it could be a bit of a rebuild job at St Johnstone,” he said.

“I think there is still the nucleus of a squad there that is good enough to challenge for the top six.

“They are going to have to go into the transfer market.

“The club should back the manager for what he has done.

“It was always going to be difficult to come back and emulate what we did in his first season.

“Europe took its toll on us a wee bit at the start and then we lost a couple of players.

“Callum is a good manager and a good guy. He deserves the chance to continue what he is trying to build.”

From Muller to Melker: All 17 St Johnstone signings rated (well… 16 of them, because one was never seen)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]